Winter Shares Water From Your Eyes Remix of 'good' Feat. SASAMI

Winter has teamed up with Water From Your Eyes for a remix of her song "good" feat. SASAMI, a highlight off last years' album What Kind of Blue Are You?. The reimagined track breaks down the components of the original, foregrounding SASAMI's harmonies, and amplifying the song's hypnotic qualities into a heady, motorik ride.

On the remix, Samira Winter says "a movie flashes in my mind every time I listen to this remix. The track maintains it's hypnotic spell only now with a twist of electrifying chaos that only Water From Your Eyes can bring."

Listen to last years' singles "atonement" feat. Hatchie, "good" feat. SASAMI, and "sunday", and listen to "good" feat. SASAMI (Water From Your Eyes Remix). Additionally, Winter will be touring the US with Tanukichan this Spring, with appearances in Los Angeles, New York, and at Treefort Fest.

Tour Dates w/ Tanukichan

TICKETS

3/23 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

3/25-26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

4/21 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

4/22 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

4/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

4/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th st. Entry

4/27 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

4/28 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/30 - Montreal, QX @ Bar Le Ritz

5/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

5/4 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

5/8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/9 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

5/10 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

5/12 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

5/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/16 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill