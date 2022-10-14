Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.

"I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed," Samira says of the process. Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability.

Whereas 2020's Endless Space (Between You and I) was steeped in fairytale surrealism and springlike grace, What Kind of Blue Are You? is crystalline and spartan, songs stripped to their inner blue core - Winter's smoldering shadow self.

Winter has just completed a tour of Australia & Europe with Hatchie, and will return to the States for a headline show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on Oct 22nd, followed by an East Coast tour with Peel Dream Magazine that includes a Nov 4th show in NYC at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #$

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout #

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground #

Oct 31 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

Nov 1 - Boston, MA @ Lilypad #

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong #

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right #

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club #

# support from Peel Dream Magazine

$ support from Dummy

* supporting Panchiko