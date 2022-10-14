Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'

Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'

Winter has just completed a tour of Australia & Europe with Hatchie.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.

"I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed," Samira says of the process. Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability.

Whereas 2020's Endless Space (Between You and I) was steeped in fairytale surrealism and springlike grace, What Kind of Blue Are You? is crystalline and spartan, songs stripped to their inner blue core - Winter's smoldering shadow self.

Winter has just completed a tour of Australia & Europe with Hatchie, and will return to the States for a headline show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on Oct 22nd, followed by an East Coast tour with Peel Dream Magazine that includes a Nov 4th show in NYC at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #$

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout #

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground #

Oct 31 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

Nov 1 - Boston, MA @ Lilypad #

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong #

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right #

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club #

# support from Peel Dream Magazine

$ support from Dummy

* supporting Panchiko

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'
October 13, 2022

“Don’t Talk Back” follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent her time writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing 'I Can't Breathe'.
Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday ProgrammingFood Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming
October 13, 2022

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,
Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'
October 13, 2022

Fresh off winning over audiences as support on Saba’s sold out UK/EU Back Home Tour, Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Gaidaa – who burst onto the international music scene in 2020 with her widely praised debut EP Overture – makes her triumphant return with the release of upbeat new single “Figures.”
VIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three Trailer
October 13, 2022

Packed with surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams, season three will feature the return of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Leo Sheng, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series TrailerVIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ released the trailer for Mood, a new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe. Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. Watch the new video trailer now!