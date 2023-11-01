Winter Announces West Coast Tour With Codeine

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Winter Announces West Coast Tour With Codeine

Winter has announced a run of West Coast tour dates supporting Codeine. The tour kicks off in early December, a few weeks after Winter wraps up an East Coast tour supporting Geese, now underway.

“I'm so thrilled to tour with Codeine,” says Samira Winter, “I saw them probably a decade ago with Low in New York right around the time I was starting Winter and it really made an impact on me emotionally and musically.”

Last year, Winter released her album What Kind of Blue Are You? to critical acclaim, honing in on her smoldering brand of shoegaze and tapping SASAMI and Hatchie for features.

Earlier this year, she released a collection of remixes taken from the album, featuring Water From Your Eyes, Avey Tare, Day Wave and Dream, Ivory, embarked on a US tour supporting Tanukichan, and a run of dates with Drop Nineteens. Tickets for the tour with Codeine are on-sale now.

TOUR DATES

TICKETS

11/01 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada^

11/03 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR^ SOLD OUT

11/04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade^ Purgatory 

11/05 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook^ 

11/07 - Norfolk, VA @ Chicos Backstage^ 

11/08 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis^ SOLD OUT

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry^

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw^ SOLD OUT

12/04 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/05 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios* 

12/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

12/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo* 

12/09 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar* 

^supporting Geese

*supporting Codeine

Photo by Jaxon Whittington



Winter Announces West Coast Tour With Codeine
