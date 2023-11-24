Winona Oak Shares New Single 'Fire Escapes'

The song follows her heartwarming return last month with her single ‘With Or Without You’. 

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Winona Oak Shares New Single 'Fire Escapes'

Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared her enchanting new single ‘Fire Escapes’ via Nettwerk, which follows her heartwarming return last month with her single ‘With Or Without You’. 

Over the last year, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished and stripped back sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing, first introduced by recent single ‘With Or Without You’ and now with ‘Fire Escapes’.

New single ‘Fire Escapes’ is a melodic folk-pop track with captivating harmonies and atmospheric synths. The soul-searching lyrics are a juxtaposition to the uptempo track, addressing feeling vulnerable and keeping a guard up. Winona says; 

“I’ve been here a lot of times, so damn scared to open up my heart, to turn down all my guards that I would rather leave before someone gets a chance to hurt me. To be vulnerable is to be brave, it takes a lot of courage to take a risk - especially when you’ve been hurt before.  Musically, this song takes a lot of inspiration from Swedish folk music, soft acoustic meets moody electronic synths with lots of layers and harmonies.”

Following her debut album ‘Island of the Sun’ last year, ‘With Or Without You’ and ‘Fire Escapes’ are the first moments in a new musical chapter for Winona with further new music to be announced soon.



