Winona Oak Releases Second Single BREAK MY BROKEN HEART

Today, Swedish born, LA-based artist Winona Oak releases her new single"Break My Broken Heart" via Neon Gold Records / Atlantic Records. The single is accompanied by another stunning music video directed byAndreas Öhman HERE and Billboard premiered the song HERE, stating "The chorus is explosive, bursting with a spine-tingling melody and sultry arpeggiation."

The song follows her runaway debut single "He Don't Love Me", which has amassed 6.5 million streams across all platforms to date.

Check out the track on your favorite streaming service here!



Winona Oak about "Break My Broken Heart": "You have to be brave to love someone with all your heart. But the biggest risk in life is to not take any risks at all. As long as we're breathing, what's one more scar?"



Born and raised in the Nordic forests of Sweden on a small crop of land called Sollerön - known as the Island of the Sun - Winona Oak is every bit as enchanting as her origin story. With a childhood spent encountering more animals than people, she grew up a trained horse acrobat and pursued creative expression however she could, writing poetry and songs from a young age. Born into a musical family, Winona sang throughout her youth and began playing violin at 5 years old and piano at 9 years.



After moving to Stockholm to pursue her passion for music, a leap of faith to attend Neon Gold Records' writing retreat in the Nicaraguan jungle in 2017 led her to Australian electronic maestro What So Not. She would go on to co-write his next two singles "Better" and "Stuck In Orbit", eventually stepping into the spotlight as both the writer and featured artist on his 2018 single "Beautiful" HERE, which took home the 2019 AIR Award for Best Independent Dance Single at the Australian Independent Music Awards.



Last year, Winona Oak covered "Don't Save Me" HERE from fellow Neon Gold Records signees HAIM for the label's 10 year anniversary compilation: NGX: Ten Years of Neon Gold. The minimal production allows Winona Oak's ethereal voice to shine through, slower than the original and drenched in ethereal melancholy. Now signed to Neon Gold / Atlantic Records and published by Warner-Chappell, she closed out 2018 collaborating with The Chainsmokers on their viral hit single "Hope"HERE, co-written by Winona and featuring her stunning lead vocals, and currently boasting 300 million streams across all platforms globally.





