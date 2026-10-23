Winona Oak Releases Second Album BLOOM With Focus Track ANEMONE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has released her second album 'Bloom' alongside the focus track 'Anemone' via Nettwerk.

New album 'Bloom' marks a new chapter and is a testament to survival, showcasing both her emotional and musical growth and devotion to connection. Allowing herself to slowly open up again with honesty and hope after a period of grief and heartbreak, her new record lets the listener into a deeply personal world where beginnings emerge from endings. Throughout the last year, she has worked on new music and a more organic progression in her raw and unvarnished sound, whilst still writing candidly about the highs and lows of life; loss and repair, heartbreak and love, resistance and patience.

Winona Oak has thoughtfully introduced her second record over the last year with a host of singles, including 'Do You Hate Me Now', 'Horses', 'Stay the night', 'Breaking Point', 'Bones', and most recently 'Next Mistake' featuring Maye. Alongside the full album, she shares the cinematic focus track 'Anemone', which is a moving ballad that builds delicately through beautiful instrumentation.

Winona says,

'Like a flower emerging after a long winter, blooming isn't instant - it's the result of surviving the darker seasons. Bloom reflects the transformation - the idea that even after pain life still finds ways to grow. It's a gentle but powerful reminder that healing isn't about forgetting the past, but about allowing yourself to open again to the light.'

Winona's second album 'Bloom' is out now.

Tracklist

1. Horses

2. Anemone

3. Untie Me

4. Bones

5. Breaking Point

6. Stay The Night

7. Do You Hate Me Now

8. Friends

9. Our Time

10. Naive

11. Next Mistake featuring Maye









Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 25 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone