Winona Oak Releases Second Album BLOOM With Focus Track ANEMONE
The Swedish artist released the album via Nettwerk alongside singles including Do You Hate Me Now, Horses, and Next Mistake featuring Maye.
Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has released her second album 'Bloom' alongside the focus track 'Anemone' via Nettwerk.
New album 'Bloom' marks a new chapter and is a testament to survival, showcasing both her emotional and musical growth and devotion to connection. Allowing herself to slowly open up again with honesty and hope after a period of grief and heartbreak, her new record lets the listener into a deeply personal world where beginnings emerge from endings. Throughout the last year, she has worked on new music and a more organic progression in her raw and unvarnished sound, whilst still writing candidly about the highs and lows of life; loss and repair, heartbreak and love, resistance and patience.
Winona Oak has thoughtfully introduced her second record over the last year with a host of singles, including 'Do You Hate Me Now', 'Horses', 'Stay the night', 'Breaking Point', 'Bones', and most recently 'Next Mistake' featuring Maye. Alongside the full album, she shares the cinematic focus track 'Anemone', which is a moving ballad that builds delicately through beautiful instrumentation.
Winona says,
'Like a flower emerging after a long winter, blooming isn't instant - it's the result of surviving the darker seasons. Bloom reflects the transformation - the idea that even after pain life still finds ways to grow. It's a gentle but powerful reminder that healing isn't about forgetting the past, but about allowing yourself to open again to the light.'
Winona's second album 'Bloom' is out now.
Tracklist
1. Horses
2. Anemone
3. Untie Me
4. Bones
5. Breaking Point
6. Stay The Night
7. Do You Hate Me Now
8. Friends
9. Our Time
10. Naive
11. Next Mistake featuring Maye
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