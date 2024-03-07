Winona Fighter Releases New Single After Signing to Rise Records

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Punk rock act Winona Fighter is excited to announce that they've signed with Rise Records. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared their new single and music video, “I'm In The Market To Please No One”, an empowering punk rock anthem is all about standing up for yourself and no longer tolerating toxic relationships. The song first premiered on earlier this week on BBC Radio One Rock Show. Fans can stream it now, here and check out the video here.

Front-woman Chloe Kinnon shares, “It doesn't take a genius to hear that ‘I'M IN THE MARKET TO PLEASE NO ONE' came from a place of anger. However, it means so much more than that. I had recently found an unsent letter to a boy I had known in college, the type of boy you wish you had never met. In this letter, I sounded so powerless. It made me feel gross, but it also made me realize I have the opportunity to get how I really feel, after years of growth, all out on paper. Thus IM IN THE MARKET was born.”

She continues: “Did you know one in three young, excited, full of potential women go to college and experience dating abuse of some sort? I wrote this song for them. I wrote it for my friends, my family, and even myself. More than it coming from a place of anger, it comes from a place of power. It comes from a place of wanting to start a conversation. I want people to be able to scream this song, mosh to this song, feel like they can gain control of their narrative.”

About the music video, Kinnon adds: “Filming ‘I'm In The Market To Please No One' could not have been a better experience. Jake Johnston (creative director) and Dan Masso (producer) over at We're All Gonna Die not only perfectly brought our vision to life but made the filming process extremely fun. The idea behind the ‘IITMTPNO' music video was to truly match the anger and chaos of the song itself. Although the song is about a pretty serious subject matter we wanted to give it an energetic backbone to make the topic behind it easier to openly talk about. We thought why not do the same with the music video? Instead of creating something serious and solemn, we decided to run with the theme of feeling like a crazy person in narcissistic situations. We channeled the anger and frustration that comes with that as well as the relief felt when you finally open up to those around you. Between absolutely scarring a fake therapist and thrashing around a dirty old bedroom set, there wasn't a moment of shooting we didn't enjoy. We are so excited for everyone to go through the rollercoaster of emotions with us when watching.”

Following the release, the band will head to this year's SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX for a number of showcase performances. They'll also be hitting the road this April for a full US tour supporting Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep, in addition to several festival appearances including Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Fronted by the electric Chloe Kinnon, the Nashville based punk band is breathing new life into the resurgent punk scene, and they're on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen.

Kinnon's introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do the scene Coco had left behind justice. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bulls and ego is left at the door – everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their fing feet. In recent times, they have opened for the bands Incubus, Motion City Soundtrack, Badflower, and Something Corporate, in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo 2023. Other recent performances include Is For Lover's Festivals and Shiprocked 2024.

Fresh off the release of singles “I Think You Should Leave”, “Johnny's Dead”, and “HAMMS IN A GLASS”, fans can look forward to more new music this year. Stay tuned at winonafighter.com.

SXSW 2024 Showcases:

Mon. 3/11 – Time TBA @ GSD&M Courtyard (Unofficial Showcase)

Mon. 3/11 – 12:00am @ Valhalla – 710 Red River St (Official Showcase)

Weds. 3/13 – Time TBA @ Do512 Session

Thurs. 3/14 – 4:00pm @ YETI Flagship Store – 220 S Congress Ave (Unofficial Showcase)

Fri. 3/15 –10pm-10:40pm @ The Iron Bear – 301 W 6th St (Big Picture Media Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Far Out Lounge (‘The Big One' Unofficial Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Empire Control Room – 606 E 7th St (Smartpunk Unofficial Showcase)

Sat. 3/16 – Time TBA @ Tulips Fort Worth – 112 St Louis Ave | Fort Worth (Unofficial Showcase)

Additional Tour Dates:

3/30 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory – Baker Falls (headline show)

3/31 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell (headline show)

4/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

4/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

4/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

5/1 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

5/3-5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

9/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/10-10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival