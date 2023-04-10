Winny Drops Breathtaking Debut EP 'WINNY'

Nigerian R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Winny proves she's one to watch with the release of her self-titled breakout debut EP, WINNY, out now all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Primarily written by Winny, the 7-track project finds the rare talent collaborating with fellow fast-rising Nigerian producers Damie (Davido, Fave), Jonn P (Davido), WodeMagic, and Waji resulting in a refreshing blend of dancehall, pop and R&B as heard on powerful new standout track "Operation."

Winny also includes previously shared singles "Pretty" and "Don't Leave" - the latter of which debuted in the Top 200 of the Apple R&B/Soul Chart in Nigeria, Kenya, Congo, and Gambia - that earned Winny co-signs from major artists like Omah Lay plus early support from key US media including Vibe Magazine, UPROXX, Consequence, Ones to Watch, and Early Rising.

Listen to the new single here:

About Winny

Winifred Ohili Adanu, professionally known as Winny, is a multi-genre artist hailing from Benue State, Nigeria. The talented Idoma singer's sound embodies a blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul and Afro music, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music.

Winny seeks to communicate love, compassion, self-awareness and belonging in her music and draws influences from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, and Kranium.

Having grown up in a family of twelve, contentment, love, and faith were the key values that shaped her identity. With her music career very much still in its infancy, Winny's goal is to use her music to create emotive feelings in her listeners, as well as to express a compelling artistic brand distinctly her own.

Her music and art will continue to remain a medium to communicate her feelings as one of the most exciting and talented new global artists to watch who is ready to shatter all barriers to make it to the top.