Windser Shares Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

Burgeoning indie-artist Windser rounds out an exciting 2023 with a cover of Chris Isaak's “Wicked Game.” Mixed by Mark Needham (who mixed the original version) the gorgeous rendition features Windser's signature sound — dazzling vocals, dulcet harmonies, and gorgeous electric guitar.

Windser shares, "This cover began as an additional song I'd play live and it became a fan favorite. As a Northern California native, I've always loved surf guitar and had a soft spot for crooners like Chris Isaak, especially the record Heart Shaped World. Having Mark Needham who mixed the original ‘Wicked Game' work on my production was an honor.”

It's been an exciting year for Windser — from the release of his new singles “TV,” and “Get Lost,” earning coveted spots on DSP playlists and massive radio success with love from SiriusXM's Alt Nation, KROQ, and more, to penning the theme song of the new limited series podcast, Academy, the release of his acoustic EP Panoramic Sessions, a performance at Lollapalooza, and joining The Happy Fits on their fall tour! 2024 is expected to be just as buzzing for Windser.

Stay tuned to this space for more exciting news from Windser in 2024!

Listen to the new single here: