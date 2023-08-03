Will Joseph Cook Shares 'PUNCHIN'' From 'NOVELLA' EP

His new EP NOVELLA is due for release on Friday 13th October,

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Will Joseph Cook Shares 'PUNCHIN'' From 'NOVELLA' EP

Will Joseph Cook announces details of his forthcoming new EP NOVELLA, due for release on Friday 13th October, and releases his new, charmingly danceable track, ‘PUNCHIN’, via Bad Hotel / The Vertex.

Bright and breezy, ‘PUNCHIN’’ is Will’s strong submission to the summer soundtrack rotation with its infectious groove and jangling guitars. Centred around a catchy and light refrain, ‘PUNCHIN’’ rests on Will’s personable and playful vocal delivery, ultimately delivering a slick earworm as the chaser to his recently completed EU & UK tour.

Of his new single, Will shares: “PUNCHIN’ is this flirty bop about being most attracted to each other’s less conventional traits. In England, if someone is ‘punchin’ they’re dating someone who others might consider to be out of their league. I wrote the song around a little play on words - even though I’m punchin, I must hit a little different.

There’s a line in the song that says “your daddy don’t like me or my guitar” and that pretty much inspired the whole music video. Saying you’re an independent musician can easily translate to “I don’t have a real job or a degree” which some people take issue with. The video is me going on a road trip/trial of masculinity with my girlfriend’s uptight dad. Why does he hate me so bad? What’s his beef with being a lil guitar singing person? When will we embrace our differences and accept one another’s individuality? Watch and find out.”

‘PUNCHIN’’ is the latest in a string of hit releases from the multi-faceted creative, following on from his recent singles, ‘FEARLESS IS THE FLAME’ and ‘MF BASSLINE’ which feature on new EP NOVELLA, OUT October 13th.. Hot off the back of his EU & UK tour - which saw him take his live show to the likes of London’s Village Underground and Brighton’s Patterns - Cook’s 2023 is showing no signs of slowing down.

Will Joseph Cook is one of the UK’s brightest young talents. Now 26-years-old, Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez, and more recently the pop/R&B flavours of The Weekend, joji and SZA. To date, he has almost  900m combined streams and views across streaming platforms and YouTube. 

His third studio album Every Single Thing via Bad Hotel / The Vertex was released last year, a collection of unashamed love songs including smash hit "Be Around Me (feat. chloe moriondo)". Will Joseph Cook’s third album follows his 2020 sophomore Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral triumph ‘Be Around Me’ and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer. In autumn of 2022 he collaborated with alt-pop darling Tessa Violet on the candy-coated single "Gummy" before joining her on her North American tour.

Will has taken his high-energy live show worldwide, culminating in sold-out shows at London’s Omeara, Heaven, Electric Ballroom, and Lafayette. He has also performed at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Victorious, Secret Garden Party, Reeperbahn, Green Plugged Seoul, Corona Capital in Mexico, and Tecate pal Norte.

Photo Credit: Sophie Holden



