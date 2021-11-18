Will Joseph Cook Shares Original Holiday Song 'No Time To Be Alone'

UK artist Will Joseph Cook gets in the festive spirit as he shares his love for the holidays with new track "No Time To Be Alone." A cozy, Christmassy invite to a lover to keep each other company on Christmas Eve, the track showcases Cook's tender songwriting style and why Notion Magazine has called him "one of UK's brightest young talents."

"No Time To Be Alone" comes complete with a video directed by Will's good friend - actor, filmmaker and Youtuber - Bertie Gilbert with whom Will collaborated with on the visuals for his 2020 album Something To Feel Good About.

Of "No Time To Be Alone," Will says "The kind of music I grew up with at Christmas was always from old school crooners like Sinatra or 50's jazz artists like Chet Baker and Billie Holiday. I'm not jazz-trained and would never claim this is a jazz song, but that world definitely informed a lot of the chords and vocal delivery on it. To me, that's what Christmas sounds like. All get-togethers were canceled last year, so it felt nice to write about how different this December will be. Definitely being around someone you love makes the winter holidays 100x better. It's very wholesome, DONT BE MAD <3"

Will released his album Something to Feel Good About in 2020 on his own label Bad Hotel via The Vertex which contained the insanely infectious viral smash 'Be Around Me'; the song found huge success on TikTok throughout the world, where 1.2 million videos were made with the sound. Will later added U.S. bedroom pop artist, Chloe Moriondo, to a new version of the track. At 24 years old, Cook performed this year at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Corona Capital in Mexico.

Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez to the diverse singer-songwriter tones of Benny Sings, Eels and Neil Young. To date, he has amassed over 120 million streams worldwide across all platforms. 2022 promises to see much more from this rising indie artist which 1883 Magazine called "optimistic, infectious and the sweetest pick-me-up."

Watch the new music video here: