Wilderado's 'Surefire' Single Enters Top 30 at Alt Radio

Wilderado's new single "Surefire" entered the Top 30 at Alternative Radio following the band's September 24th performance of the single on CBS Saturday Morning's Saturday Sessions.

The appearance was the Tulsa, Oklahoma band's first AM TV and along with "Surefire," they performed "Take Some Time," and "Outside My Head." All three songs are from the band's self-titled debut LP that just re-entered the iTunes Alternative Albums chart #24 and was released in October 2021 on Bright Antenna Records.

In addition, today Wilderado has released a brand new music video for "Surefire" as the single continues to make its way up the Alternative Radio Chart and the band continues on their fall headline tour that includes a stop at this weekend's Oceans Calling festival in Maryland where they'll be playing alongside The Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, and Allen Stone and next month's Austin City Limits Festival that has them playing Weekend Two on Sunday October 16th alongside Marcus Mumford, Kasey Musgraves, and Spoon as well as playing an ACL Fest Nights show the night before at Empire Garage.

Following the ACL Fest, Wilderado will take a quick trip over to the UK for a week-long trek that includes stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, and London. The UK run marks the band's first international headline shows outside of North America. They'll return home for some additional US headline dates in November before wrapping up things at this year's Wonderfront festival in San Diego where they'll be joining the closing night lineup that includes Gwen Stefani, Thundercat, and Skip Marley.

Wilderado originally formed in 2015 and started releasing music in 2017. They've since accrued more than 130+ MILLION streams and amassed 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. The band has built their career on the road, touring with alt-J, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise as well as performing on festival main stages at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Outside Lands, and more.

Wilderado is on tour now and their new music video for "Surefire" is out today. Check out Wilderado's self-titled debut LP, all confirmed and announced tour dates are below and for all up-to-date information visit here.

Wilderado Confirmed Headline & Festival Dates

9/27 @ Motorco Music Hall in Durham, NC

9/28 @ Capital Ale House Downtown in Richmond, VA

9/30 @ Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, VA

10/15 @ ACL Fest Nights in Austin, TX

10/16 @ Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, TX

10/21 @ Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK

10/22 @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, UK

10/25 @ Rough Trade Bristol in Bristol, UK

10/26 @ The Shacklewell Arms in London, UK

11/14 @ Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM

11/15 @ 191 Toole in Tucson, AZ

11/17 @ Strummers in Fresno, CA

11/18 @ SLO Brew in San Luis Obsipo, CA

11/20 @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, CA