Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows

Tulsa, OK's Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run.

Wilderado is excited to be hitting the road again, starting this weekend on May 6th when they'll perform at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA - one of many festivals they'll be playing this year. All confirmed and announced tour dates are below, with more shows being announced soon.

Since first forming in 2015, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They've accrued 170+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. Check out Wilderado's self-titled debut LP HERE, Wilderado Live HERE, and for all up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.