Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows

Wilderado is excited to be hitting the road again, starting this weekend on May 6.

May. 01, 2023  

Tulsa, OK's Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run.

Wilderado is excited to be hitting the road again, starting this weekend on May 6th when they'll perform at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA - one of many festivals they'll be playing this year. All confirmed and announced tour dates are below, with more shows being announced soon.

Since first forming in 2015, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They've accrued 170+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. Check out Wilderado's self-titled debut LP HERE, Wilderado Live HERE, and for all up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates

5/6 @ Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA
5/18 @ Whale Aid 2023 (Max) in Boston, MA
5/28 @ WonderWorks in Pittsburgh, PA
6/15 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL^
6/16 @ Firefly Distillery in Charleston, SC^
6/20 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN^
6/21 @ The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI^
8/5 @ Hinterland Music Fest in St Charles, IA
9/23 @ Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ
9/24 @ Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV
9/26 @ Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO
9/27 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO
9/29 @ Tannahill Tavern in Fort Worth, TX
9/30 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK
10/1 @ Treeline Festival in Columbia, MO
10/3 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL
10/4 @ The Basement East in Nashville, TN
10/6 @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA
10/7 @ Riverfront Revival Fest in Charleston, SC
10/8 @ Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC
^My Morning Jacket Dates


