Wilderado Shares Acoustic Version of Radio Single 'Head Right'

Tula's Wilderado has released the acoustic version of their Alternative Radio hit "Head Right." Taken from their debut self-titled album, released this October via Bright Antenna Records, "Head Right" has been climbing the Alternative Chart for 14 consecutive weeks - currently up to #18 (w/ a bullet).

The acoustic version of the track drops just weeks ahead of the band's US headline tour - their first run in over 2 years - which is on track to SELL OUT every date in advance. The full confirmed routing can be found below.

Tulsa, OK indie-rock trio Wilderado released their self-titled debut album on October 15th via Bright Antenna Records. Wilderado was recorded in 2020 with producers and collaborators James McAlister (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon).

Bolstered by a tireless work ethic on the road, Wilderado has accrued 110+ MILLION streams with 3.2+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. The band has toured with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, while making main stage festival appearances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and Austin City Limits.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/28 @ Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA

3/2 @ The Basement in Columbus, OH

3/3 @ HI-FI Indy in Indianapolis, IN

3/4 @ The Burl in Lexington, KY

3/5 @ Thunderbird Café in Pittsburgh, PA

3/7 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY (SOLD OUT)

3/9 @ Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT

3/10 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

3/12 @ Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

3/13 @ Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

3/15 @ The High Watt in Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

3/18 @ Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX

3/19 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

3/21 @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

3/22 @ Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA (SOLD OUT)

3/23 @ Bottom of The Hill in San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)

3/25 @ Treefort Festival in Boise, ID

3/26 @ The Vera Project in Seattle, WA

3/27 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR

3/29 @ Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT

3/30 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO

3/31 @ Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)

4/2 @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)

4/3 @ The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS

4/5 @ Turf Club in St. Paul, MN (SOLD OUT)

4/6 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

4/7 @ Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

4/9 @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO