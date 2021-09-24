Wilderado Releases 'Mr. Major' Single From Debut Album

Wilderado has released anthemic new track "Mr. Major" today, the last new music to be shared in advance of the band's self-titled debut album, which will be out October 15th.

The song arrives as single "Head Right" makes moves at Alternative Radio, being featured as Audacy's Alternative Pick of the Week last week - pushing the single up more than 30 spots on the Alternative charts and a 441% increase in Shazams.

Tulsa, OK indie-rock trio Wilderado will release their self-titled debut album on October 15th via Bright Antenna Records. Wilderado was recorded in 2020 with producers and collaborators James McAlister (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon).

With several EP and single releases under their belts, bolstered by a tireless work ethic on the road, Wilderado has accrued 90+ MILLION streams with 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. The band has toured with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, while making main stage festival appearances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and Austin City Limits.

Listen to the new track here: