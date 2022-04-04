Wilderado Announces UK Tour Supporting alt-J

Tulsa trio Wilderado has announced their first ever UK tour this May as special guests of GRAMMY nominated band alt-J on their 2022 The Dream Tour.

The late Spring run kicks off in Glasgow with several sold-out shows throughout Scotland, England, and Ireland. The tour includes a sold show at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow with a second night added, two sold-out nights at Olympia Theatre in Dublin, and three nights at 02 Academy Brixton in London. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below, with tickets available here.

News of the UK tour with alt-J comes as Wilderado wraps their sold-out US headline trek and on the heels of the band's National TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24th, where they played their hit single "Head Right." Currently #11 on the Alt Radio Chart and headed to Top 10, the song is the lead single from the band's self-titled debut LP which was produced by James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) and released this past October by Bright Antenna Records.

In addition to the alt-J UK tour and the already announced August US run with Mt. Joy, Wilderado has announced additional North American dates including shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, and beyond. All confirmed and announced tour dates are below and for all up-to-date information visit here.

Wilderado Confirmed Headline Dates

4/4 @ Wooly's in Des Moines, IA

4/5 @ Turf Club in St. Paul, MN (SOLD OUT)

4/6 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI (SOLD OUT)

4/7 @ Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

4/9 @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT)

6/22 @Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

6/23 @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock in Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

7/7 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI

7/8 @ Madison Theatre in Covington, KY

7/9 @Mahall's in Lakewood, OH

7/10 @ Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY

7/12 @ Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY

7/13 @ Empire Underground in Albany, NY

7/14 @ Portland House of Music in Portland, ME

7/16 @Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT

7/18 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

7/19 @ Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, MI

7/20 @ Zanzabar in Louisville, KY

8/23 @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

8/24 @ The Slowdown in Omaha, NE

8/25 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

8/27 @ Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK

11/18 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, CA

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ alt-J

5/6 @ Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, GB

5/7 @ Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/9 @ 02 Academy in Leeds, GB

5/10 @ 02 Academy in Bristol, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/12 @ Rock City in Nottingham, GB

5/13 @ 02 Apollo in Manchester, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/18 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/19 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/20 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/22 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/23 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/25 @ The Telegraph Building in Belfast, IE

5/27 @ 02 Academy in Birmingham, GB (SOLD OUT)

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ Mt. Joy

8/2 @ Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

8/4 @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA

8/5 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

8/8 @Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, CA

8/11 @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/15 @ Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID

8/16 @ Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT

8/17 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (SOLD OUT)

8/18 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

8/20 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

8/21 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL