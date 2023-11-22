Wild Fox Playing Andy Thorn Shares Christmas Album 'High Country Holiday'

Andy Thorn is thrilled to share his new Christmas album High Country Holiday.

Andy has spent over a decade touring with the legendary jam band Leftover Salmon, but, thanks to a viral video, he's now best known as that guy who plays banjo to a wild fox. Fans of Andy's videos also know he loves subjecting his banjos to snowstorms in his high-altitude backyard.

Every winter, Andy's followers also learn that he is very, very into Christmas. On social media, he pushes the boundaries: How much Christmas music is too much? How early can you start playing it? (Like, October?) His followers have not merely tolerated this — they've requested more. In response, Andy recorded High Country Holiday.

The album was engineered and mixed by Jay Elliott at IntroVertigo Studios and mastered by Anna Frick at Ally Sound and features 11 instrumental tunes: 10 classic carols, plus one original, recorded with some of his favorite musician friends.

The incredible fiddle playing was contributed by Allie Kral, Andy Reiner, and Bobby Britt (of Town Mountain). Dr. Joy Adams (of Big Richard) adds stunning cello to two songs, and Erik Deutsch (of the Black Crowes) adds his gorgeous piano to four tracks. And Andy's longtime bandmate, Dr. Greg Garrison, adds the bass. The result is a highly listenable Christmas album that twinkles like holiday lights and goes down like eggnog. Both of which will be in heavy rotation at Andy's house — along with this album, the perfect backdrop for sparkling festive memories.