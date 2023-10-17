Wild Black Presents 'I Miss The High'

Wild Black today presents their new single and video “I Miss the High”. On this dream pop track, the Toronto based artist invites listeners to reminisce about the intoxicating highs of falling in love. “I Miss the High” co-produced by Wild Black and Isabelle Banos (Ballsy, Caveboy) is available now on all music services via Next Door Records.

“The song emerged from a moment of self-reflection when I realized I had forgotten what it felt like to be in love,” explains Wild Black. “I couldn't recall the sensation in my body or mind, and the blissful euphoria that often comes with falling in love with someone for the first time had become a distant memory. I've always been a sucker for love and all the gushy stuff that comes with it, but I also understand and believe the most profound love we can experience is the love we discover within and give to ourselves, despite how long and treacherous of a road to that self-love may feel or be.”

The accompanying visual, directed by Wild Black, captures the longing for external love and the search for that euphoric sensation that can come with it, but then slowly evolves into a newfound sense of joy and inner bliss, reminding us to tap into the power of love that we carry within us. Filmed at the London Western Fair, the location encapsulates the tracks dreamy and nostalgic energy.

“I felt the carnivals vibrant colors and lights, whimsical and thrilling rides, joyous and chaotic atmosphere was the perfect imagery and symbol for both the elation and rollercoaster of emotions that love entails.”

Born and raised in Saskatoon and fronting bands since she was fifteen years old, Elsa Gebremichael (she / they) in her previous projects has toured throughout Europe and North America, showcased at festivals such as SXSW, NXNE, HPX, CMJ, The Great Escape, and BIME in Spain and played at the first Afropunk Music Festival in NYC. She's also opened for Janelle Monae, Tegan and Sara, and Metric and was nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award.

As Wild Black she has made waves with features in The Fader, Earmilk, Indie88, Afropunk, as well as being recognized as “an emerging artist to watch” by CBC Music. Her song “Moon Star Lover” has garnered attention with sync placements on TV shows ‘Strays' on CBCGem, ‘The D Cut' on Crave Canada, ‘Querencia' on APTN Lumi, to name a few.

Wild Black has been selected as a recipient of the MVP project by RBCxMusic and Prism Prize through the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for her singles Moon Star Lover and Stay Dreamin', the latter earning a critically acclaim with Toronto Star declaring that the track “channels the '80s-inflected spirit of Blood Orange and Carly Rae Jepsen”.

Wild Black blends influences of disco, pop, 80's and 90's dance, rock, and rnb into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound. Her dynamic and captivating stage performance combines live instrumentation with electronic elements to create a dreamy yet upbeat and infectious soundscape luring your body straight to the dance floor.