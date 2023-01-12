Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland) Shares 'Transport God'

Following the successful launch of FMU Records at the tail-end of 2022 with Jon Casey and Dabow's "I Surrender", Alison Wonderland shares the sophomore release from the label, "Transport God" from her widely-acclaimed alias Whyte Fang.

The single doubles as the 4th offering from her upcoming debut LP, with previous records "Girl," "333," and "TIDES," teasing its highly-anticipated March 2023 release. Alongside the release, FMU Records has confirmed the date and lineup of its official label launch party, which will be taking place in an NYC warehouse (location TBC).

Taking place on March 10th, the lineup boasts a rare live set from Whyte Fang herself, as well as performances from a slew of FMU Records-signed artists, including Casey, Dabow, sumthin sumthin, Villa, and Aliiias.

Wonderland's Whyte Fang live performance will precede her recently announced Coachella slot, which will mark the first time she plays as her veneered in a festival setting. "Transport God" is available to stream across all platforms via FMU Records.

In "Transport God," Alison Wonderland ups the ante by plummeting into a dark, throbbing slice of trap-electronica. In contrast to her two previously released singles, "Girl" and "333," both of which boast Wonderland's hypnotic vocal loops, "Transport God" explodes into a whirlwind of vocal chops and stabbing synth stabs.

The 2-minute instrumental offers a mind-melting blend of trap drum patterns as they escape a jungle-like sprawl. The latest from Wonderland further teases the upcoming release of her debut Whyte Fang studio album and builds upon a soon-to-be sprawling catalogue of top-tier releases on FMU Records.

Listen to the new single here: