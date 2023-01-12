Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland) Shares 'Transport God'

Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland) Shares 'Transport God'

Wonderland’s Whyte Fang live performance will precede her recently announced Coachella slot.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Following the successful launch of FMU Records at the tail-end of 2022 with Jon Casey and Dabow's "I Surrender", Alison Wonderland shares the sophomore release from the label, "Transport God" from her widely-acclaimed alias Whyte Fang.

The single doubles as the 4th offering from her upcoming debut LP, with previous records "Girl," "333," and "TIDES," teasing its highly-anticipated March 2023 release. Alongside the release, FMU Records has confirmed the date and lineup of its official label launch party, which will be taking place in an NYC warehouse (location TBC).

Taking place on March 10th, the lineup boasts a rare live set from Whyte Fang herself, as well as performances from a slew of FMU Records-signed artists, including Casey, Dabow, sumthin sumthin, Villa, and Aliiias.

Wonderland's Whyte Fang live performance will precede her recently announced Coachella slot, which will mark the first time she plays as her veneered in a festival setting. "Transport God" is available to stream across all platforms via FMU Records.

In "Transport God," Alison Wonderland ups the ante by plummeting into a dark, throbbing slice of trap-electronica. In contrast to her two previously released singles, "Girl" and "333," both of which boast Wonderland's hypnotic vocal loops, "Transport God" explodes into a whirlwind of vocal chops and stabbing synth stabs.

The 2-minute instrumental offers a mind-melting blend of trap drum patterns as they escape a jungle-like sprawl. The latest from Wonderland further teases the upcoming release of her debut Whyte Fang studio album and builds upon a soon-to-be sprawling catalogue of top-tier releases on FMU Records.

Listen to the new single here:



The Zombies Release New Single & Announce New Album Photo
The Zombies Release New Single & Announce New Album
In support of the release, and a forthcoming feature documentary, the band will resume their 'Life Is A Merry-Go-Round' Tour in 2023 with appearances at Austin's famed music & film festival, South by SouthWest (SXSW), new concerts announced in Texas and New Orleans, followed by a full UK run in the Spring.
Daddy Long Legs Announce New Album Street Sermons Photo
Daddy Long Legs Announce New Album 'Street Sermons'
Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that’s all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric providing backing vocals on 'Nightmare' and 'Silver Satin' and The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian.
Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback Photo
Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback
BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band’s members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit is the acronym for ‘BooSeokSoon,’ each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.
Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) Announces First Album of Concert Works Photo
Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) Announces First Album of Concert Works
Ellis Ludwig-Leone, composer and creative force behind San Fermin will release his first album of concert works. The album, via Better Company Records, features Ludwig-Leone on piano and synthesizer, as well as string accompaniment by the GRAMMY-winning Attacca Quartet and vocalist Eliza Bagg (Lisel, Roomful of Teeth).

From This Author - Michael Major


IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in FebruaryIMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven TrailerVIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
January 12, 2023

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast PhotosPhotos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
January 12, 2023

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third SeasonCBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season
January 12, 2023

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, and more.
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season TwoSaweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two
January 12, 2023

Peacock’s record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger). 
share