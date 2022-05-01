Whipped Cream Releases Inspirational Track, 'Child'

WHIPPED CREAM finds inner strength and inspiration from her past on her new single "Child" out today with accompanying music video featuring WHIPPED CREAM's Caroline Cecil skating at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. The emotional anthem was written and produced by Cecil, who reminisces about the ability one has as a child to live in the moment - fearless and free to dream. The song and video drop today via Thrive Music and follow two incredible performances at this year's Coachella Music & Arts Festival where WHIPPED CREAM played the Sahara Tent and was joined by rapper JASIAH weekend one and rappers Bosner and Lil Keed weekend two.

Born in Toronto, Canada and raised in Vancouver Island where she still lives, Cecil spent her formative years as a competitive figure skater before a fateful accident brought a new passion for production into focus. She dropped her first single in 2014 and since then WHIPPED CREAM has gone from bedroom producer to main stage stunner. Her breakout year came in 2019, when she slayed crowds at milestone festivals like Ultra, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and released a number of career-defining tracks including "You Wanted It," "LUV," and "Told Ya" featuring American Rapper Lil Xan and amassing millions of streams across SoundCloud and Spotify to date. 2020 took WHIPPED CREAM to another level with her single "So Thick" featuring Baby Goth getting picked up for the official Birds of Prey soundtrack and going on to be one her most streamed tracks to date.

Through it all, WHIPPED CREAM has emerged as one of music's true mavericks, renowned for her innovative approach to production. She has shaped a sonic blueprint all her own, inspired by the lush sounds of heavy bass, hip-hop, film and every tantalizing tone in between. She is dead set on her mission to create "music that can be felt by anyone" and "Child" is no exception, truly taking the listener on an emotional journey. The music video reinforces WHIPPED CREAM's belief in the power visuals and their ability to turn an already moving release into a dynamic and complete work of art. "Child" is out now via Thrive Music. Listen via you're preferred streaming service HERE, watch the music video HERE and catch WHIPPED CREAM on tour now, confirmed dates below.

WHIPPED CREAM Tour Dates:

May 20 @ Electric Dance Carnival in Las Vegas, NV

June 4 @ World DJ Fest in Seoul Korea

June 17 @ Williwaw Outdoors in Anchorage, AK

June 24 @ Escapade in Ottawa, Canada

July 9 @ Audiotistic in San Francisco, CA

July 16 @ Stampede in San Francisco, CA

July 24 @ Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium

July 29 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

September 3 @ Electric Zoo in New York, NY

September 22 @ Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE