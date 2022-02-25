Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces New Album & Tour Dates

Redneck country all-star and Nashville's public enemy #1, Wheeler Walker Jr., is back from a forced retirement announcing today a new album, tour, and first sold-out appearance at The Ryman Auditorium on April 14th. Referred to as, "The Mother Church of Country Music," Ryman will be his biggest live show to date.

Wheeler teamed up again with legendary Grammy® winning producer Dave Cobb for his 4th album, Sex, Drugs, & Country Music (except the song "God Told Me To F*ck You," which was produced by someone else), and is set to release on April 15th from Pepperhill Records and distributed via Thirty Tigers. The lead single, "F*cked by a Country Boy," is available now accompanied by a music video directed by Chris Beyrooty YouTube Link

In response to the growing #CancelWheeler movement ahead of his new album, an unknown party launched www.CancelWheeler.com, to allow his faultfinders to pre-cancel him. After signing up, pre-cancelers will be put on a safe and secure list to receive Sex, Drugs & Country Music and other merch right at release, allowing them to be the first to burn it on social media.

Despite public outcry to silence the not-so-underground country star, Wheeler became the third most streamed country artist in the world during his retirement in 2021, a fact that Nashville's top brass have tried to ignore. To date, Wheeler has sold over one million records worldwide and over five billion streams.

That period also saw the growth of Wheeler's fanbase including new supporters like Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike and Bob Dylan. Wheeler blushes and laughs at the mention of Bob Dylan.

"How'd you find that out! I didn't tell anybody! Must've been someone on his side who leaked it."

When pressed for more details, Wheeler continues...

"When Bob Dylan calls you it's not like when a normal person calls... it's an event. It's planned. You have to wait by the phone, a bunch of his people get you ready... and then Dylan gets on and just laughs and he told me he 'got it' and he's a huge fan and listens to my albums on repeat."

If he is not cancelled by offended country music purists, Wheeler is also launching his 2022 Comeback Tour.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4.14 Nashville, TN- - The Ryman Auditorium

4.29 Little Rock, AR- Little Rock Music Hall

4.30 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

5.12 Cleveland, OH- Temple Live Cleveland

5.13 West Peoria, IL - Crusens

5.14 Flint, MI- - - The Machine Shop

5.19 Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

5.20 Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

5.21 Maryville, TN- - The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

6.2 Omaha, NE- - The Admiral

6.3 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

6.4 Wichita, KS- - Temple Live Wichita