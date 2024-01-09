WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'

Much-loved British soulstress Alice Russell's new, self-reflective single, “Rain”, gets remixed by Tru Thoughts label-mate and “bruk renaissance” torchbearer WheelUP aka West London's Danny Wheeler. “Rain (WheelUP Remix)” is transformed into a bruk-boogie, an essential edit for DJs and the dancefloor, as WheelUP explains:

“It was a big honour to be asked to remix legendary singer and Tru Thoughts legend, Alice Russell, her vocals are so pure. I flipped the remix with a broken beat/boogie sound to get the moves flowing on the dancefloor.”

Written and produced alongside long-time collaborator TM Juke, “Rain” is the first offering of new music from the iconic singer in over a decade and is one of her most personal songs to date. “Rain” was been praised by the likes of Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2) and Lauren Laverne (BBC 6Music), as well as being A-listed on the Jazz FM playlist and made KCRW's ‘Top Tune of the Day'.

Melding warm, blues-infused guitars with heartfelt lyrics, “Rain” addresses the urgent need for us all to be self-reflective, so we can truthfully communicate and connect with those around us and the world we inhabit. As Russell elaborates:

“Rain is about us trying our best to see what is ours and not pile it on to those around us, to question so we can have a truly deep, connected, loving and honest relationship with all who share our lives; to sort out our own baggage so we can let go and therefore move on and live, while we still have the breath to do so”.

“Rain” marks a new era in the remarkable career of the down-to-earth vocal powerhouse, universally acclaimed as one of the best modern soul voices of our time. Whether performing on a huge stage with a 16-piece band, charming four thousand revellers into staying out dancing in the rain (as at the Montreal Jazz Festival) or rocking an intimate club, Alice's raw talent and charisma command attention and affection.

Unfazed by taking the spotlight after Amy Winehouse, singing with The Roots in Philly, or joining Roy Ayers for “Everybody Loves The Sunshine”, it is no wonder she has attracted worldwide media support, and fans as diverse as Gilles Peterson, Jamie Cullum, Dennis Coffey, Massive Attack's Daddy G and Groove Armada.

Other career highlights include performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, NPR's Tiny Desk Session, SXSW, BBC 6Music Live at Maida Vale and being synced on the trailer for the huge final series of Mad Men.

Highly in demand as an eminent vocalist, Alice has previously guested alongside Fatboy Slim on Talking Heads frontman David Byrne's solo LP, as well as collaborations with the likes of Mr Scruff, Quantic, DJ Yoda and Nostalgia 77. However, it is her solo records with longtime musical partner TM Juke that she is best known for, and they have borne some of the most arresting blues and soul since the glory days of Aretha.

“We've both got a very open approach to writing songs,” Alice explains of the prolific relationship, “Our influences run from Sarah Vaughan to Bach, Kate Bush to Arvo Part, and J Dilla to Alice Coltrane. We love everything from dirty, squelchy dubstep to old-school soul. We nudge each other in the right direction.”