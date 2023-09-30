West End and Broadway Actress Rachel Tucker to Release New Album in November

RACHEL TUCKER, Northern Irish West End and Broadway actress, best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the hit musical WICKED is delighted to release her new album ‘…you're already home' on 3rd November 2023.



The album, produced by Westway Music and distributed by Absolute sees a collection of tracks which reflect, “the hard choices we sometimes have to make between family, home and career. The tracks reflect these different elements of our lives and the choices we make.”



Adds Rachel: “For this album I really wanted to meld my favourite musical styles together. You'll find pop, rock, musical theatre and Americana songs. But we've tried to give the pop and rock songs more theatre and drama, and the musical theatre songs more of a pop feel. There's also an Americana undercurrent to the whole thing, as it's a genre I love and am very influenced by.”



Featuring stunning arrangements of classic songs like ‘Wouldn't It Be Loverly' (My Fair Lady) and ‘He's My Boy” (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) to The Rolling Stone's ‘Following The River' and The Waterboys, ‘Whole Of The Moon'. The album also features duets with Jamie Muscato (‘Happier Than Ever' by Billie Eilish) and Jason Robert Brown (‘It All Fades Away' from The Bridges of Madison County) as well as an original song by Irish singer/songwriter Caroline Kay ‘I'm Home' on which home for Rachel is being somewhere with family.

Track listing:

IT'S TIME (Imagine Dragons)

HE'S MY BOY (Everybody's Talking About Jamie)

PARTY OF ONE (Brandi Carlile)

FOLLOWING THE RIVER (Rolling Stones)

I'M GONNA BE STRONG (Cyndi Lauper)

WOULDN'T IT BE LOVERLY (My Fair Lady)

I'M HOME (Caroline Kay)

ALL RIGHT NOW (Free)

HAPPIER THAN EVER (Billie Eilish) Feat. Jamie Muscato

IT ALL FADES AWAY (The Bridges of Madison County) Feat. Jason Robert Brown

BEFORE YOU GO (Lewis Capaldi) Feat. Sam Young

EVERYTHING CHANGES (Waitress)

WHOLE OF THE MOON (The Waterboys)



Westway Music is the UK's only dedicated musical theatre label. Launched in 2021, the label has released music by Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, John Barrowman, Lee Mead, Cassidy Janson, Jason Manford, Rachel John, Joe Stilgoe, Peter Jöback and the original cast recording of West End musical My Son's A Queer.



Rachel will also be performing a solo concert at the Cadogan Hall in London on 5 November, to launch her new album.



“I am absolutely thrilled to debut my third album at the magnificent Cadogan Hall a venue I've been dreaming of performing at for years! Since my last London show. I've embarked on an incredible journey, and now I can't wait to share what I've been passionately working on for the past eight months. This album and show encapsulate the music that has shaped my life, from my time in London to New York, Belfast and back! Every note comes straight from my head and my heart, and I'm eager to showcase it all to you”.



There are VIP tickets available which includes a premium seat and meet and greet with Rachel after the show.

Tickets are on sale now at the link below and at www.cadoganhall.com.



From next month, Rachel will join the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in London, directed by Jamie Lloyd with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film. Rachel will guest star as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee and Monday performances, 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

“I've wanted to work with Jamie for a long time and to collaborate with him on a brand-new version of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's best scores, whilst getting to play such an iconic role, is a career high for me.”



About Rachel Tucker

Theatre credits include: Come From Away (Gerald Schoenfeld, NY/ Phoenix Theatre - Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actress; WhatsOnStage Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical); Songs For a New World (London Palladium/ Stream); Wicked (Apollo Victoria/ Gershwin); The Last Ship (Neil Simon, NY/ Chicago Bank of America); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); John and Jen (Southwark Playhouse - OFFIES Award for Best Lead Performance in a Musical); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse) and We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre). Television credits include: Hope Street; Informer and I'd Do Anything.