West African DJ AMEME Releases 'Wait No More' Ahead of Coachella Debut

West African native AMÉMÉ celebrates the release of his first original production of 2022 "Wait No More" via acclaimed UK techno and house mainstay Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records imprint. Slated for release on April 8th, 2022, the single comes just ahead of AMÉMÉ's debut performances at the famed Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Making his Saved Records debut, "Wait No More" showcases AMÉMÉ's signature sound infusing tribal drums, shuffling percussion, melodic synths, magnetic vocals, and Afro grooves throughout destined to ignite the dancefloor. After dedicating the past year of his career to refining his signature sound, and delivering dynamic sets to dance floors across all continents, the delivery of an original production on one of the UK's most respected dance labels comes at the most opportune time for the swiftly ascending producer.

The release of the original "Wait No More" comes in the wake of two dynamic remix deliveries, most recently for Jan Blomqvists hit "Back In The Taxi" released via Armada Electronic Elements, for Yamil & G. Zamora's track "Cosa Buena" as well as a remix for Omah Lay's "Understand" that closed off 2021. All three of these recent releases have set the stage for a string of original productions set to come over the course of the remainder of the year.

AMÉMÉ channels his cultural roots and ancestry into everything he does. Born and raised in Benin, AMÉMÉ (Hubert Sodogandji) helms One Tribe, a global community and brand identity centered on unity and good vibes. His visionary capabilities and unwavering dedication have been the catalyst behind the rapid growth and proliferation of both his musical endeavors and One Tribe as a whole.

Specializing in Afro-leaning electronic music, with flourishes of tribal percussion and spiritual vocals built upon a foundation of contemporary deep house and tech, AMÉMÉ's DJ sets are eclectic, paying musical tribute to his West African heritage. In the studio he is equally dynamic and adept, seeing releases via his One Tribe label finding their way to Black Coffee, who supported the music in Tulum back in 2019. With such an influential figure backing his productions, it was inevitable that AMÉMÉ's name would soon be ringing in the ears of other key tastemakers. Over the past few years he's seen his music signed to Watergate Records, Blond:Ish's Abracadabra imprint and the mighty MoBlack Records all bringing the West African wonder on board.

From Benin to Brooklyn to Berlin, his worldly outlook and unrelenting drive foreshadow a rosy trajectory; surely to see AMÉMÉ hosting his own percussion-fueled rituals on dance floors across the world for many years to come-uniting the global community and reminding us that we are all One Tribe.

Listen to the new single here: