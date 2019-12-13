Weslee Releases New Single 'Peaches'

Acclaimed duo Weslee have returned with 'Peaches', their fourth and last single of 2019, out today.

Listen below!



Fresh from a headline show at the Omeara in London, Weslee have turned in a smooth yet emotional ballad in 'Peaches'. With glistening instrumentation and lyrics that reflect wistfully on a failing relationship, it's a track that sees the duo on their finest form.



'Peaches' is the duo's first release since October's 'Venus', a single that has received support from the likes of Annie Mac and DJ Target on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra. This followed on from soulful ballad 'Something Bout You' and the adored 'London Love'. All tracks are set to be released on Weslee's much anticipated sophomore EP due out in early 2020.



Comprised of Kansas bred Josh and London native Emma, Weslee took the world by storm with the release of their first single 'Gassed' which was picked up by The BBC's Annie Mac hand-selecting the track as her 'Hottest Record in the World'. The duo has gone on to amass over 27 million streams via their debut EP 9F, named after singer Emma's preferred seat selection on the many international flights taken between the US and UK recording with production maestro Josh.

Weslee continue to make a name for themselves internationally, selling out their first ever live show at The Waiting Room in London, gracing the mainstage at Northside Festival in New York, and debuting in Los Angeles at the acclaimed KCRW's Summer Nights.



A heartstring-tugging slice of R&B, 'Peaches' is Weslee at their very best.





