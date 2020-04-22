Welshly Arms to Release Their Timely New Single 'Stand'

On April 24, 2020, Welshly Arms will release their new single "Stand," a song that was written with the intention of helping to unite and inspire people to be thoughtful and kind to those around them without pre-conceived notions or prejudice. This theme has been a staple for the band, who have grown up together and fought to overcome difficult circumstances throughout their lives.

"Now, more than ever, we are in a time when the world needs to unite, and we hope that "Stand" can be a reminder and a call to action to reach both inward and outward. Our hope is that we can all start by removing the walls that keep us from accepting and loving our neighbor because of the way they look, or what their political, social, or spiritual beliefs are," Welshly Arms front-man Sam Getz says. "By standing up and rejecting the prejudices and inequalities that plague us, we can make a more peaceful and just world to live in. This is where we come from, this is what we do. We've got that same blood, so just stand by me and I'll stand by you."

In addition to recording "Stand," Welshly Arms have spent the past month sharing live performance videos with their fans on their YouTube channel during the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis as they spread their belief in the power of music and the healing, joy, and unity that it brings. The videos have been well-received, with thousands of quarantined Welshly Arms fans from all over the world praising the band's stellar live performance in the YouTube comments.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based six-piece band includes Sam Getz (Lead Vocals, Guitar,) Brett Lindemann (Keys,) Jimmy Weaver (Bass,) Mikey Gould (Drums,) Bri Bryant (Vocals) and Jon Bryant (Vocals.) The band combines their love of blues with rock, rhythm, and soul to create a fresh and powerful sound that's emblematic of their Midwestern origin.





