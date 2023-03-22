Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wednesday Release New Single 'TV In the Gas Pump'

Their highly anticipated upcoming album Rat Saw God will be out April 7.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Wednesday release a video for "TV in the Gas Pump," the final single and closing song on their highly anticipated upcoming album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via Dead Oceans.

"This is the first song I've written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour," Karly Hartzman explains. "A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General."

Of the video, its director, Lewis Dahm, says "This video is a result of Karly's sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm."

The band, who were just named Billboard Magazine's Must-Hear Indie Artist of the Month, have also announced Mr. Rat's Flea Market, a one day only makers market and art show curated by Wednesday at Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on April 8th. The event is 18+ and free to attend with RSVP. Their US/EU tour in support of Rat Saw God kicks off April 26th and goes through early July. All dates below.

Last month the band shared a PJ Harvey-inspired video for "Bath County," a song that Rolling Stone said "epitomizes Hartzman's strengths as a storyteller and songwriter, as well as Wednesday's charged, southern-fried indie rock." Both of the album's previous two singles "Chosen To Deserve" and "Bull Believer" received the coveted Best New Track distinction from Pitchfork, who called the band "honest chroniclers of the Southern everyday, surveying a no-frills landscape of ashen Dairy Queens, run-over dogs, and pissed-on wallpaper. Their stories will make you laugh, wince, recoil, and reminisce."

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, and Xandy Chelmis. Listen to their new single here:

TOUR DATES:

3/31 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

4/1 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L'International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower



