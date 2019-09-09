Weakened Friends to Tour U.S. and U.K.

Next week, Portland, Maine trio Weakened Friends will head to Europe for a number of dates alongside We Were Promised Jetpacks. Not long after that, they'll pack up the van once again for a lengthy US jaunt with Blis. Which is all to say, there's a good chance that Weakened Friends are coming to a town near you this fall.



But, hey, we're burying the lead a bit: Weakened Friends also have a brand new single, "What You Like," which you can stream/download today. Find the band's complete tour itinerary below, as well as links to the single, and a quote from singer Sonia Sturino on the song. As with the band's debut record, the "What You Like" was produced and recorded by bassist Annie Hoffman.

Sonia Sturino on "What You Like":

"What You Like" is a song about embracing the feeling of inadequacy or feeling as though you're constantly the underdog no matter how hard you work or how far you've come. When I wrote this song, we had just released a record and there's a great deal of pressure and anxiety that comes along with that. I remember thinking, "Wow. What if it sucks? What if everyone hates it?" I took that feeling and ran with it. I told myself, "You know what? Screw it. Sure, you're not always going to please everyone. You may feel like inadequate, but rather than cower, go scream it from the roof tops. "I'M NOT PERFECT AND I DON'T CARE!" I wanted to craft an anthem for all of my fellow self-deprecating and anxiety-ridden folks. We need one."





WEAKENED FRIENDS ON TOUR

9/16 - Rotterdam, NL - V11

9/17 - Hasselt, BE - MOD Club

9/18 - Antwerp, BE - Kavka *

9/21 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre *

9/22 - Warsaw, PL - Hydrozagadka *

9/24 - Prague, CZ - Chapeau Rouge *

9/25 - Vienna, AT - Das Werk *

9/26 - Erlangen, DE - E-Werk *

9/27 - Aarau, CH - KIFF *

9/28 - Milan, IT - Ohibò *

9/30 - Cologne, DE - Gloria *

10/01 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg *

10/02 - Paris, FR - Backstage *

10/11 - Great Scott - Allston, MA **

10/12 - Dusk - Providence, RI **

10/13 - Stone Church- Brattleboro, VT **

10/14 - Manic Mondays - New Haven, CT **

10/16 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY**

10/17 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY **

10/18 - Asbury Park Brewery - Asbury Park, NJ **

10/19 - Everybody Hits - Philadelphia, PA **

10/20 - Comet Ping Pong - Washington, DC **

10/30 - The Drunken Unicorn - Atlanta, GA **

11/2 - THE FEST - Gainesville, FL **

11/7 - Drkmttr Collective - Nashville, TN

11/8 - Blockhouse Bar - Bloomington, IN

11/9 - Sub T Downstairs - Chicago, IL

11/10 - Mahalls Locker Room - Lakewood, OH

11/12 - Baby G - Toronto, ON

11/13 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

11/14 - The Bug Jar - Rochester, NY

11/15 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/16 - Port City Music Hall - Portland, ME



* w/ We Were Promised Jetpacks

** W/ Blis.





