We Were Sharks Release New Single 'Shameless'

Listen to the new single below!

Canadian punks, We Were Sharks, have released a brand new single, "Shameless" today via Revival Recordings. Give it a spin below, and watch the video now premiering on The Noise. This comes off of a larger body of work that is due out in 2021.

On the band's first track since 2018, lead vocalist Randy Frobel shares, "'Shameless' is a hard look at how this generation looks for instant gratification and how we are willing to do anything for a quick 'like.' 'Shameless' is about how people are willing to sell their souls for 15 minutes of fame."

We Were Sharks' flippancy is a breath of fresh air in the face of a pop punk scene that's very self-serious (and seriously lacking self). While many of their peers wax poetic about wearing their hearts on their sleeves, this Ottawa band wears their wit in their moniker; they literally were a band called Sharks until legalities threatened to stop the party.

Based in Ottawa and collecting members from the far reaches of Eastern Canada, We Were Sharks continue to wield the full-force of Canadian alternative music. Through a penchant for blending melodic harmony with powerful dissonance they continue to produce infectious music. Even though these boys already have a lot of mileage under their belts, their book is far from written.

"Shameless" is out now. For more information, please visit http://www.weweresharks.com/.

Listen here:

