We Were Promised Jetpacks Share New Single & Video 'Not Me Anymore'

Acclaimed Scottish rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks are pleased to present the official video for "Not Me Anymore," the lastest single to be lifted from their highly anticipated new album Enjoy the View out September 10th via Big Scary Monsters (pre-order). The video, which was made by Adam Keene and Mathew Marchlewski, debuted today at Brooklyn Vegan and can also be shared at YouTube. "Not Me Anymore" moves away from the complex guitar driven rock the band is known for and offers a change of pace and a glimpse into what to expect from Enjoy the View.

Talking about the track, lead vocalist Adam Thompson says; "I started this song within a few days of us having finished recording our 4th album. I had felt completely lost leading up to recording that album but after finishing recording it, I began to feel like I was turning it around and that maybe everything was going to be ok. I didn't necessarily feel it was going to be a song for a Jetpacks record but once we got into writing this album together, we felt it that it definitely had its place along side everything else we were working on. We loved our demo version of this song so kept it pretty true to that when recording it. All the vocals were a sort of stream of thought, and we kept it that way. We were originally thinking of putting this song in the middle of the record as a bit of an aural break but by the time of submitting the track list we couldn't see it being anywhere else but first."

We Were Promised Jetpacks has also announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album which will make stops in major markets including Brooklyn, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. Upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.



Since releasing 2018's The More I Sleep the Less I Dream, We Were Promised Jetpacks' Adam Thompson, Sean Smith and Darren Lackie have embraced change head-on. Amicably parting ways with founding member Michael Palmer the following year, they knew they would likely need to go through a sonic transition.



Entering 2020 as a trio with a handful of songs written and a successful U.S. tour under their belts, the world around them came to a sudden halt. Yet despite the unquestionable uncertainty that the lockdown brought, it also proved to be a blessing in disguise. Fifteen years into their career, the trio are more focussed than ever.

With versions of the songs being passed between the band members remotely, they found the collaborative process engaging and rewarding. "Writing together this way meant we had to stay in near daily contact to talk about the songs and what we were individually and collectively trying to achieve with them. Even though we were unable to be in the same room, this way of working allowed us to continue to create together and communicate perhaps more directly and efficiently than normal," says Adam. "Having music to focus on during lockdown only reinforced how much we enjoy being in our band together and how important it is that we do it for as long as we can."



Darren adds, "Having had so much time off of touring has given us a renewed desire to get out there and play to as many people, in as many different places, as possible. We're so appreciative of the people who listen to us; it's because of them that we are constantly pushing ourselves to get better."

We Were Promised Jetpacks Tour Dates

November 2021

11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel

11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere

11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair



March / April 2022

03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

Photo Credit: Euan Robertson