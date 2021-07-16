Wave Break Returns With New Single & Music Video 'Chemical Burn'

Photo Credit: Holly Turner

Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single "Chemical Burn," available on all digital platforms NOW. A powerful introduction to their new EP cycle, "Chemical Burn" finds Wave Break in a raw, vulnerable place - all influenced by founder and lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Her gritty approach to the alt-rock spectrum is fresh, seasoned, and authentic - and "Chemical Burn" puts Wave Break on a high platform. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break's new EP, and its introductory single, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About the single, lead vocalist Kelly Barber states:

"This is probably the only relationship-focused song Wave Break will ever have. It is about being strung along for an extended period of time while the other person knows the whole time it's not going to last. This was one of the first songs written for the EP, so it was chosen as the first single."

Wave Break's history is long and complicated, but there is one thing that has always been the same: frontwoman Kelly Barber has always been the driving force. After a series of lineup changes, she found herself as the only one in the band. Instead of calling it quits, this time she decided to continue on her own.

2018's debut EP Armory introduced the band with a fierce, lively sound that spread messages of strength and vitality. They quickly found support from outlets such as idobi Radio and New Noise Magazine, and went on to tour the northeast US. They also performed alongside various bands and artists such as Boys of Fall (InVogue Records), Nick Thomas (The Spill Canvas), Secrets (Made In The Shade Records), and Kulick (RCA Records) to name a few.

Throughout 2020, Barber was hard at work on Wave Break's followup EP, due out in fall 2021. The record blends elements of bands and artists such as Avril Lavigne, Acceptance and Rise Against to form a unique brand of melodic alternative rock, utilizing punchy instrumentation, dynamic vocals and melancholic lyrics. It explores the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people and situations, and the impact on mental health as you're finding them.

Barber, having named the band after overcoming adversity, is fiercely adamant about carrying that torch. Wave Break was built with a fire that cannot be extinguished, and it's burning brighter than ever before. Her goal is to inspire others to take their lives by the reins and to push through whatever obstacles lay ahead; nay, break them. All she needs is time.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "CHEMICAL BURN": http://wavebreak.ffm.to/chemicalburn