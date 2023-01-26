Waterparks Unveil 'Real Super Dark' & Confirm 'Intellectual Property' Album Release Date

Pop/rock three-piece Waterparks are excited to share that their much-anticipated fifth full-length studio album INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY will be out on Friday, April 14, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen. In celebration of the announcement, the band have also unveiled "REAL SUPER DARK," the fourth-released single from the LP.

The fiery, experimental song showcases a heavier side of the group, while infusing elements of pop, punk, and rock into their signature genre-bending sound. Ahead of the official release, Waterparks also played "REAL SUPER DARK" during their 2022 tour dates to enthusiastic reactions from fans. The track is an exciting at hint at much more to come from the full-length effort.

In his exclusive interview with Kerrang!, frontman Awsten Knight revealed about the forthcoming record, "I think that it does everything that Waterparks does best, and it expands.

There are pieces that feel like they could have been on any other albums, but then there's elements of it that full-on expand past anywhere we've been before. I think there's a perfect balance between the poetry that you'd find on [2018 album] Entertainment versus the blunt crazy s that you'd find on FANDOM. It's a perfect melding of all of it."

To preview the new project, Waterparks unveiled a string of high-energy tracks in 2022 in the midst of various global tour dates, including a U.S. cross-country run on the Nothing Matters Tour with recent collaborator blackbear.

In October, the band shared the incendiary "f ABOUT IT" (feat. blackbear), following the confessional, diaristic "SELF-SABOTAGE," which was given a fresh take with a collaboration featuring Good Charlotte.

"SELF-SABOTAGE" debuted after Waterparks' debut single with Fueled by Ramen "FUNERAL GREY," marking the trio entering their newest era - stepping into an elevated sound and enhanced aesthetic that builds upon their half a billion career streams and highly-engaged, global fanbase. Their last album Greatest Hits also earned the no. 5 spot on the Billboard Rock and Alternative chart.

In support of INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, Waterparks will also embark on their massive North American headline run this spring. Dubbed the "PROPERTY TOUR," the massive 30-date trek launches on Friday, April 28 in Anaheim, CA and hits major cities including Chicago, New York, Boston, and more before wrapping in the summer at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on Tuesday, June 13.

Nearly half the tour is already SOLD OUT, and due to popular demand, second shows in Chicago and LA were recently announced. Additionally, the trio will be playing two U.S. festival performances later in the year at When We Were Young in Las Vegas (Oct.) and Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ (May). All tickets are currently available on Waterparks' official website, and the full routing can be found below.

Watch the new visulizer here:

WATERPARKS | THE PROPERTY TOUR | NORTH AMERICA:

4/28/23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/29/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades [SOLD OUT]



5/1/23 - Portland, OR Wonder @ Ballroom

5/2/23 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox [SOLD OUT]

5/3/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/5/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/6/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/9/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/10/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/12/23 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/13/23 - Chicago IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/14/23 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot [SOLD OUT]

5/16/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre [SOLD OUT]

5/17/23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

5/19/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

5/20/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live [SOLD OUT]

5/23/23 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza [SOLD OUT]

5/24/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

5/26/23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/27-28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/30/23 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl [SOLD OUT]

5/31/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre [SOLD OUT]



6/2/23 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/3/23 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

6/4/23 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

6/6/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live - Ballroom

6/7/23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

6/8/23 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

6/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/13/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]

6/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/21/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival