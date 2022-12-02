Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watch: POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS Releases New Music Video 'Love Is Free'

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, now available to rent or own, tells the story of how a weekend getaway spells disaster for an already strained relationship.

Dec. 02, 2022  

The apocalyptic romantic-drama Poughkeepsie is for Lovers has released it's second music video "Love is Free", available to watch here:

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers is now available to rent and own on global digital HD internet, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, and others. It has received a rave review from Film Threat and Lavender After Dark.

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers tells the story of how a weekend getaway spells disaster for an already strained relationship. In the near future, Charles and Eve practice their escape plan from New York City in case of nuclear attack. Their flight to safety takes them to an even less safe place. Tensions run high when the world collapses around them. Can the couple's already strained relationship survive the fall-out? Poughkeepsie is for Lovers shows viewers that when a relationship is in trouble, sometimes it feels like the end of the world.

Written by Bill Connington and directed by Bill Connington & Kelley Van Dilla, Poughkeepsie is for Lovers stars Bill Connington ('Charles') and Natia Dune ('Eve') as the lovers entangled in a strained relationship. Poughkeepsie is for Lovers was produced by Michael Vanderpool & Kelley Van Dilla, with Bill Connington serving as executive producer.

Bill Connington, writer and star of Poughkeepsie is for Lovers says, "I wanted to explore what would happen if two people had to grapple with a nuclear attack. Most apocalyptic films have a huge budget and there are a lot of explosions and buildings blowing up. This is an intimate story of how it could really happen to one couple. Their world as they understand it may end, but their complex love lives on."

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers is the latest of several collaborations with composer Deirdre Broderick, who says, "The music shows you what the characters are thinking and feeling. There is fear, dread, loneliness - but ultimately a deep and abiding love, even in the face of disaster."

Bill Connington ("Ripley") is the award-winning star, screenwriter, and executive producer of Poughkeepsie is for Lovers. He also wrote, produced and starred in the romantic dramedy film LOVE, REPEAT. His critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play ZOMBIE is based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates; it was later made into a film that went to 21 film festivals. He has appeared in national and international theater and film productions. He is known for exploring different kinds of love stories - including comedy, drama, and psychological horror. He is a Lecturer in Acting at the Yale School of Drama. Natia Dune has been seen in THE AMERICANS and HIGH MAINTENANCE. Deirdre Broderick is the composer for the films LOVE, REPEAT and ZOMBIE.



Mothé Shares New Single Happy Photo
Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'
Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), has shared 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers. 'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson. Currently,  Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. Check out the new tour dates now!
Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss Hypersexual Photo
Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'
Since making her major-label debut in 2021 with 'Still Dancing,' Rêve has amassed over 97 million combined global streams across a number of original singles, including the irresistible 'SKIN 2 SKIN,' her airy track 'Layover,' the flirtatious 'Tongue,' and her chart-topping track 'CTRL + ALT + DEL.'
Precious Pepala Releases New Single Voices Photo
Precious Pepala Releases New Single 'Voices'
Rising star Precious Pepala shares her brand-new single ‘Voices’. Continuing her track record of creating impeccable pop songs that showcase both Precious’ bold, mature lyricism and powerful voice, ‘Voices’ is another big statement of intent from the seventeen-year-old. Tackling another important topic - this time mental health.
Noah Cyrus Releases The Hardest Part Deluxe Edition Photo
Noah Cyrus Releases 'The Hardest Part' Deluxe Edition
Noah Cyrus has released a special deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed full-length. Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features a brand-new track titled ‘Set For Life,’ as well as alternative versions of ‘Noah (Stand Still)’ Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Hardest Part,’ ‘Ready To Go,’ ‘Unfinished’ and ‘I Burned LA Down.’

More Hot Stories For You


New York Actor, Singer, And Recording Artist Serge Clivio Releases New Holiday Album JOYNew York Actor, Singer, And Recording Artist Serge Clivio Releases New Holiday Album JOY
December 2, 2022

Just in time for the holiday season, singer, actor, and recording artist Serge Clivio releases a full-length Christmas album titled, JOY. JOY is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
October Project to Release 'Angels in the Garden' Featuring Kseniya Simonova of UKRAINE'S GOT TALENTOctober Project to Release 'Angels in the Garden' Featuring Kseniya Simonova of UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT
December 2, 2022

October Project will release 'Angels in the Garden' on December 9, 2022, with a YouTube music video premiere and Zoom event on December 11th from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST. The music video features their collaboration with Kseniya Simonova, a globally-renowned sand artist and winner of Ukraine's Got Talent.
The Jared Stout Band Releases New Single 'Luck'The Jared Stout Band Releases New Single 'Luck'
December 2, 2022

Back with their highly anticipated hit 'Luck', The Jared Stout Band delivers an undeniable bop with a relatable message, all stemming from the gloomy aftermath of a bad breakup.
Hostos Center to Present Papo Vázquez With Mighty Pirates Troubadours This MonthHostos Center to Present Papo Vázquez With Mighty Pirates Troubadours This Month
December 2, 2022

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present acclaimed trombonist and bandleader Papo Vázquez in concert, celebrating 'Holiday Jazz & Latin Jazz Parranda' with the Mighty Pirates Troubadours and Guest Artists Camille Thurman and Héctor Mercado on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in the Repertory Theater of Hostos Community College.
Brooklyn's Dark Pop Queen Valley Latini Marks A Modern Day Renaissance In Debut EP “Attention Lover”Brooklyn's Dark Pop Queen Valley Latini Marks A Modern Day Renaissance In Debut EP “Attention Lover”
December 1, 2022

Bogota born and NYC-based dark pop artist Valley Latini has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut project 'Attention Lover'.
share