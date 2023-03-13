Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album "Dirty," which drops this Friday, March 17. The unique track is an instrumental ode to American history, harkening back to 1777 when the iconic flag first made its appearance. The music video was directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco and depicts Malina taking the viewer on a contemporary visual journey of America through her playing. The song was written and performed by Moye and produced by Bjorn 'Polarbear' Soderberg (Kendrick Lamar, NEYO, Nikki Sixx) as well as Moye.

"My father Would always ask me how I am doing and I would always say, 'oh, I'm fine,'" explains Moye. "He would then reply with 'I see that you are still f*d up, insecure, neurotic, and emotionally unstable.' I thought it was a funny acronym, but I quickly realized there is truth to it. I believe we all have to be a little dysfunctional in order to survive and no one is perfect. So, I wanted to play a song that reflected the emotional roller coaster ride that is America-the good and the bad, and honestly the world. We just lived through a global pandemic and the entire world stopped. So really, are we okay?"

The imagery in the video from the American flag to the durag (doo-rag) on Moye's head reflects the change from female slaves wearing hair wraps through the centuries up do today, where those wraps have become fashion statements outside the house.

"In the past, slaves' head-wraps were signs of poverty and subordination. For this video, I wanted to show respect, beauty, confidence, and regality," describes Moye. "The jewelry and the blue jean colors are also reflections of our cultural differences, yet the colors fit together so well, as do we, the United States. We are all different and that's our superpower-the people and the cultures that make us incredible."

Director Marc Fusco utilizes imagery and vignettes from America's Southwest through the fly-over states to the Brooklyn projects, all while showing a range of ethnicities to portray the broad cultural flavor of America.

"Malina is one of the world's great contemporary musicians and her melodies are so incredibly inviting," states Fusco. "She always conjures poignant stories in her songs, even in a gushing instrumental like F.I.N.E. Malina is a true artist and I wanted the imagery to depict snap shots of America that tell the story from her point of view. We want you, the viewer, to actually feel something after you watch."

A frequent collaborator with Moye, Fusco also directed her recent Rock anthem "Say My Name"-both videos from his film production banner Nico Nazar Creative.

Rocking an upside-down Fender Stratocaster or touting a Gibson Flying V, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and lefty guitarist, Malina Moye has carved out her own lane among the new breed of Rock artists with a unique blend of Pop-Rock, Funk, and Blues. From honoring the late Queen of England, to playing on Experience Hendrix Tours alongside Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Gales, to honoring music pioneer Chuck Berry at his Rock n Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert, Moye has been considered a premiere guitarist by Guitar World Magazine, naming her one of "the top 10 female guitarist to know."

Malina also teamed up with actress/recording artist Bella Thorne on the single and music video "Phantom," which garnered over one million streams in 24 hours and three million views on YouTube in less than two days. American Songwriter Magazine calls Moye "a beacon" and "a treasure of an artist." For more information, visit MalinaMoye.com and to order Pre-order Dirty click linktr.ee/malinamoye

music video:

Malina Moye's 'Dirty' European Tour Dates:

April 14-Frauental, AT

April 15-Wien, AT

April 17-Weinheim, DE

April 19-Dusseldorf, DE

April 20-Hamburg, DE

April 21-Fehmran, DE

April 22-Schwerin, DE

April 24-Salzburg, AT