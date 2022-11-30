Watch: Ludlow Creek Releases Timeless Music Video For 'This Baby Boy'

For Dayton's Ludlow Creek, 2022 marked the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance. The "modern classic rock" band was awarded by the prestigious International Singer Songwriters Association, while receiving nominations from the equally prestigious Josie Music Awards. Their music received both critical and fan acclaim, with singles hitting international iTunes charts, while receiving more than 100K Spotify streams. Now, the band, made of up longtime friends, is releasing the music video for their #1 UK iTunes Holiday Songs chart, "This Baby Boy."

The song shares the beautiful story of Christ's birth through the art of music, so the band had to create a music video that not only complemented the song, but elevated it to another level. So, they came up with a simple yet classic concept. The video is filmed entirely in black and white, with band members soulfully performing the song surrounded by glittering lights. The video is both nostalgic and festive, giving Ludlow Creek listeners something special for the 2022 holiday season.

"This Baby Boy" is an ideal way for the band to bring 2022 to an end, and to start the new year with both ambition and divine inspiration.

ABOUT LUDLOW CREEK

Defining their signature sound as "modern classic rock," celebrated Dayton-area band, Ludlow Creek released their LP, "Which Way is Forward on September 16th, 2022. The album is dubbed as Ludlow Creek's magnum opus, featuring some of the band's best songs to date. "Stoney Lonesome Road" from the album reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Additional tracks have helped the band rack up more than 100K Spotify streams in 2022 alone. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.

More details about Ludlow Creek can be seen at www.ludlowcreek.com