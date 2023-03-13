Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Warner Records Launches Flagship Electronic Dance Music Label, Major Recordings

The labels aims to develop top talent across the ever-evolving and expanding electronic dance community.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Warner Records today announced the launch of its first-ever flagship electronic dance music label, Major Recordings.

Taking a music-first approach, the new label will discover, sign, and develop top talent across the ever-evolving and expanding electronic dance community. Headed by respected executive Sam Mobarek, Major Recordings has revealed its first signing, rising duo PARISI, in partnership with Parlophone's FFRR. Mobarek will report to Warner Records' Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson and Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Corson and Bay-Schuck said: "Over the past few years, we've strategically built a strong presence in the dance music community and have had quite a bit of success in that space - whether it's with Grammy Award-winning trio Rüfüs Du Sol or Billboard Music Award winner & Grammy nominee ILLENIUM or David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's most recent #1 chart-topping hit, 'I'm Good (Blue).'

Now, with Major Recordings, we're doubling down, putting renewed energy and dedicated focus on supporting even more acts from around the world. Sam will be the driving force behind our success, helping us ensure that this music and these artists make a true global and cultural impact."

Mobarek added: "At Major Recordings, we're building a roster and team that reflects electronic culture and its roots in collaboration, integrity, inclusivity, and fun. We're bringing the independent spirit of the genre and giving it the major resources it deserves, supporting the broad spectrum of people who create this sound and the family of fans who love it. Our goal is to collaborate with the most innovative and talented artists on the scene. Many thanks to Tom and Aaron for giving me the opportunity to uplift and support our community."

Over the last few months, Mobarek and her team have been behind the scenes working with Warner Music Group's global partners to support the careers of artists such as The Blessed Madonna, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, Skin on Skin, HUGEL, BLOND:ISH, and more.

The label's first signed act - in partnership with FFRR - is PARISI, who has already garnered respect from the electronic music community via their collaborations with Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia and more, as well as their pop production work for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Black Eyed Peas. Most recently, the pair teamed up with powerhouse Buy Now (Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso) for "Church" and "Speak Up."

"PARISI are leaders of the new wave of high quality, innovative production that's becoming more and more revered en masse," said Mobarek. "We here at Major and FFRR consider them the future of the genre and are excited to collaborate globally with the duo."

Anton Partridge, Warner Music Group's Director of Global Strategy for Electronic Music said: "I am excited to provide a global foundation to innovators like PARISI with Major Recordings and FFRR. Sam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure the label Major becomes the home for artists with an aspiration for worldwide success, and Aaron and Tom's commitment to the genre will enhance our reach within the electronic landscape even further globally."

Sam Mobarek launches Major Recordings with nearly two decades of experience in branding and marketing, most recently running Mob Creative, which she also founded. A full-service marketing agency with clients across music, cannabis, gaming, and lifestyle, Mob's client roster includes Hollywood Records, BMG, Sony, Atari, Unidisc, MK, Maya Jane Coles, Faithless, Krewella, Solomun, Wilkinson, Carolina Liar, Jean Michel Jarre, and many more. Prior to Mob, Mobarek led the marketing department at Ultra Music, working with multi-platinum acts such as Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, and deadmau5.

Mobarek's impressive resume also includes a stint operating pop imprint Lefthook under Sony Music while still a student at New York University's Stern School of Business, and working for live music conglomerate SFX (now Lifestyle) as well as Beatport.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes



