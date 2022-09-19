Warner Records Announces Exclusive Vinyl Releases for Record Store Day's Black Friday Celebration

Warner Records is proud to announce the release of two limited edition vinyl albums in honor of Record Store Day's "Black Friday" celebration on November 25th.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Return of The Dream Canteen - 2xLP Neon Pink Vinyl

A special version of the new double-album from Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Record Store Day release includes 2 LPs pressed on neon pink vinyl + an exclusive 24 x 36 poster.

The forthcoming October 14th release of Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen marks the band's second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling chart topper Unlimited Love which was released in April.

It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022, and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

Tracklisting:

Tippa My Tongue

Peace and Love

Reach Out

Eddie

Fake as Fu@k

Bella

Roulette

My Cigarette

Afterlife

Shoot Me a Smile

Handful

The Drummer

Bag of Grins

La La La La La La La La

Copperbelly

Carry Me Home

In the Snow

Tyler Bates and Various Artists - Watchman: Music From the Motion Soundtrack - 3xLP (two yellow, one blue). Limited to 10,500 copies worldwide.

A limited first-time Watchmen 3-LP, Record Store Day exclusive release, that combines Music From The Motion Picture and the Original Motion Picture Score by Tyler Bates. Score and Soundtrack were both originally released separately in 2009.

Music From the Motion Picture is pressed on "Smiley Face" yellow vinyl and features tracks from My Chemical Romance, Leonard Cohen, Nat King Cole and Jimi Hendrix and a custom etching. The Original Score is by Tyler Bates and is pressed on "Dr. Manhattan" blue vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Desolation Row" - (Bob Dylan) Performed by My Chemical Romance

"Unforgettable" - Nat King Cole

"The Times They Are A-Changin' - Bob Dylan

"The Sound Of Silence" - Simon & Garfunkel

"Me and Bobby McGee" - Janic Joplin

"I'm Your Boogie Man - KC & The Sunshine Band

"You're My Thrill" - Billie Holiday

"Pruit Igoe & Prophecies - the Philip Glass Ensemble

"Hallelujah" - Lenard Cohen

"All Along The Watchtower" (Bob Dylan) Performed by Jimi Hendrix

"Ride of The Valkyries" - Budapest Symphony Orchestra

"Pirate Jenny (Live)" - Nina Simone

and Original Motion Picture Score - Tyler Bates

Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things. Record Store Day's Black Friday, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, has taken place annually in November.