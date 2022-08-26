Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
War Hippies Announce Debut Album

The new album will be released on October 14.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Combat veterans and country duo, War Hippies, announced today that their debut self-titled album is officially available for preorder. In celebration of their upcoming release on October 14, the preorder includes three instant-grat tracks including recently released "Killin' It" and "The Hangman."

The third, "Wicked Game," was the first song the duo performed together, receiving a standing ovation from their Nashville audience in 2021. These tracks are the perfect precursor for whats to come in the War Hippies album as well as their opening set The Can't Miss Tour with Chris Janson and Travis Tritt. Preorder the album and hear the current tracks here.

"This is only the beginning for what is to come. We thought these songs would be the perfect fit to kick off the upcoming tour along with the War Hippies album. If you like this, you will love the rest of it," said Scott "Scooter" Brown.

'Wicked Game' is a special song to us because it was the first ever song we performed as a duo together. We thought it would be special to put this out before the album because it means a lot to us. We can't wait to see everyone out on tour very soon," said Donnie Reis.

War Hippies Tour Dates

Sept. 7 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Sept. 8 - El Paso, Texas - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept. 9 - San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Performing Arts Center
Sept. 23-25 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Songwriters Festival
Sept. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Old Hickory Country Club (Fundraiser)
Nov. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk (Fundraiser)

The Can't Miss Tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Dates

Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.Va. - Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 8 - Youngstown, Ohio - Covelli Centre
Oct. 9 - Allentown, Pa. - PPL Center
Oct. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. - FNB Arena
Oct. 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 15 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall
Oct. 19 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct. 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena
Oct. 22 - Corbin, Ky. - Corbin Arena
Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. - Bojangles Coliseum
Oct. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 28 - Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena
Oct. 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Nov. 3 - Greensboro, S.C. - Florence Civic Center
Nov. 5 - Richmond, Va. - Altria Theatre
Nov. 10 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Civic Center
Nov. 11 - Tupelo, Miss. - Bancorp South Arena
Nov. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. - Pensacola Bay Center
Nov. 19 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena




