War Hippies Announce Debut Album

Combat veterans and country duo, War Hippies, announced today that their debut self-titled album is officially available for preorder. In celebration of their upcoming release on October 14, the preorder includes three instant-grat tracks including recently released "Killin' It" and "The Hangman."

The third, "Wicked Game," was the first song the duo performed together, receiving a standing ovation from their Nashville audience in 2021. These tracks are the perfect precursor for whats to come in the War Hippies album as well as their opening set The Can't Miss Tour with Chris Janson and Travis Tritt. Preorder the album and hear the current tracks here.

"This is only the beginning for what is to come. We thought these songs would be the perfect fit to kick off the upcoming tour along with the War Hippies album. If you like this, you will love the rest of it," said Scott "Scooter" Brown.

'Wicked Game' is a special song to us because it was the first ever song we performed as a duo together. We thought it would be special to put this out before the album because it means a lot to us. We can't wait to see everyone out on tour very soon," said Donnie Reis.

War Hippies Tour Dates

Sept. 7 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8 - El Paso, Texas - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept. 9 - San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Sept. 23-25 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Songwriters Festival

Sept. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Old Hickory Country Club (Fundraiser)

Nov. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk (Fundraiser)

The Can't Miss Tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Dates

Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.Va. - Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 8 - Youngstown, Ohio - Covelli Centre

Oct. 9 - Allentown, Pa. - PPL Center

Oct. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. - FNB Arena

Oct. 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 15 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena

Oct. 22 - Corbin, Ky. - Corbin Arena

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. - Bojangles Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 28 - Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 3 - Greensboro, S.C. - Florence Civic Center

Nov. 5 - Richmond, Va. - Altria Theatre

Nov. 10 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Civic Center

Nov. 11 - Tupelo, Miss. - Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. - Pensacola Bay Center

Nov. 19 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena