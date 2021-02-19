Wallows Release Deluxe Version of 'Remote' EP

Wallows release the Remote (Deluxe) EP, featuring new songs "On Time," "Quarterback," and "Another Story." Listen HERE . A music video for "Quarterback" is also out today, directed by Nina Ljeti (Phoebe Bridgers, Crowded House) and featuring Wallows members Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. Watch the video below.

Wallows released the Remote EP last year, which they made entirely separate in qarantine. Connecting and sharing through FaceTime and voice memos, all songs on 'Remote' were produced by Sachi DiSerafino, John DeBold, and Wallows, except for "Nobody Gets Me (Like You)" which was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele).

The deluxe EP features original EP songs, new songs "Quarterback," "On Time" and "Another Story," as well as previous stand-alone single "OK" and the "OK" remix featuring Remi Wolf and Solomonophonic. The remix was a musical reunion for Remi and Wallows, as Remi previously co-wrote "These Days" with the band for their Spring EP and lived in a house with Cole Preston while they both attended USC.

To celebrate the deluxe EP release, Wallows will be doing a live Performance & Q&A with Bandsintown Plus today (Fri 2/19), airing at 6pm PT/9pm ET. See here for more info.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Nina Ljeti