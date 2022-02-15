Wallice Shares New Single 'Little League'

Today LA-based musician Wallice is dropping new music via her label home Dirty Hit (the 1975, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama.) Wallice is currently on tour in North America with Still Woozy, playing to sold out rooms across the US.

The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become one of Gen Z's most exciting new voices for her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems that capture the anxiety of growing up.

Wallice on the track, "Little League is about my love of games (board and video) and my competitiveness. I also think people can relate to the fear of not being liked. I can hang out with a single friend for 5 days straight, and still each time they leave I feel like- "oh no, they probably hate me because of something silly like being too competitive during a video game." This song was influenced by "Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi" by Radiohead, a band I grew up listening to.

I immediately reached out to director Philip Stilwell when I came up with a concept for this video. He did such an amazing job when we had previously worked on my "Hey Michael" video last year. I knew he could execute the right balance of serious and funny within a short video. I knew I wanted to be playing tennis, baseball, and a board game in the video, but he came up with the idea of translating the board game to real life - when we land on each space it launches a mini game (kind of like my favorite video game Mario Party).

I'm so happy with how the video turned out and I'm so glad I got to have my fellow artist friends Mykey, spill tab, mazie, and my long time producer/best friend marinelli playing my worthy opponents in the video. I like to write about being an imperfect protagonist; being someone who is wrong and lets their faults show. I hope that comes through here as well."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Feb 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Feb 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Feb 18 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Feb 19 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Feb 20 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Feb 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Feb 24 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Feb 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb 26 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Feb 27 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater

Mar 1 + 2 - Portland, OR @ Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar 3 + 4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mar 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

Mar 7 + 9 + 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mar 11 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Mar 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

Mar 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Mar 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 17 - London, UK @ The Lexington