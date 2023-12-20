Wade Hayes Shoots Video For 'Old Country Still Rocks'

The finished clip will be released in mid-January.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Wade Hayes Shoots Video For 'Old Country Still Rocks'

Wade Hayes (r.) shot a music video for the title track of his Old Country Still Rocks album with director Justin Mayotte (l.) during a rare Nashville concert at the Music City Bar & Grill last night. The finished clip will be released in mid-January.

Old Country Still Rocks is an 11-song set that celebrates Wade's heroes, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Merle Haggard and other icons. The songs were part of his musical education as he grew up playing in Oklahoma clubs with his father Don, a well-respected local musician. The album is available HERE on Conabor Records.

ABOUT WADE HAYES:

A second generation country singer from Bethel Acres, Oklahoma, Hayes grew up watching his dad perform. The young guitarist's dream was to be the next Don Rich, Buck Owens' revered guitar player and one of country music's most legendary sidemen. Wade began realizing that goal when Johnny Lee tapped him to be his lead guitarist.

He landed a publishing deal just nine months after moving to Nashville and a contract with Columbia Records soon after. His debut single, “Old Enough to Know Better,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard

Country chart. Follow up singles “Don't Stop,” “I'm Still Dancing With You,” “What I Meant To Say,” “On A Good Night” and “The Day That She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy),” all hit the Top 10, and two of his albums have been certified gold by the RIAA.

Hayes recorded two more albums for Columbia before making the move to Monument Records. He maintained a busy schedule on the road entertaining fans with such hits as the achingly powerful “How Do You Sleep at Night” and the raucous dance tune “Tore Up from the Floor Up.” He developed a reputation for having once of the best live shows in the business, delivering song after song that kept people on their feet singing along in arenas or packing the dance floor at major clubs across the country. 

Over the years, Hayes has continued to tour and churn out critically acclaimed albums. He was temporarily sidelined as he fought stage four colon cancer twice, but the experience left him with renewed faith in God and a deeper well from which to draw as a songwriter. The title track from his 2015 album Go Live Your Life was inspired by the advice his oncologist gave him when he became cancer free for the second time.

That inspiring anthem has become a fan favorite as is Hayes' poignant ballad “Who Saved Who?” It's a tribute to his beloved dog Jack, and even the toughest cowboys in the audience can be seen with tears in their eyes when Wade sings “He's been with me through hell and back again. And I know it's often said, but he has been my best friend. They call him a rescue, but I'm not sure that's true. Cause there's times I wonder, who saved who?”

In addition to writing, recording and touring, Hayes has recently developed some other pursuits that keep him busy when he's on his Tennessee farm. He's raising cattle, an Angus/Hereford mix and loves to spend time in the pasture watching the calves. He also loves making guitars and recently crafted a beautiful instrument from a 100-year-old Ash tree that had fallen on a friend's property.

Wade capped off 2022 by being officially inducted into the Oklahoma Country Music Hall of Fame.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rapper Skilla Baby Sits Down With Wallo For Season Four Of Wheres Wallo Photo
Rapper Skilla Baby Sits Down With Wallo For Season Four Of 'Where's Wallo'

Rapper Skilla Baby sits down with Wallo for Season Four of 'Where's Wallo' in an exclusive interview. Skilla Baby's music is inspired by the sounds of rappers like Meek Mill and Lil Wayne (or as he refers to them, Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant), as well as vintage soul and R&B from his father's record collection.

2
Taking Back Sunday Teams Up With Tushar Apte On Sold Remixes Photo
Taking Back Sunday Teams Up With Tushar Apte On 'S'old' Remixes

Fresh off the release of their new album 152, beloved rock band Taking Back Sunday has again teamed up with producer Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik, and Nicki Minaj) to release two brand new versions of their single “S'old”. Fans can check out “S'old (Springloaded Remix)” and “S'old (152 Remix)” now.

3
TruTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS & Eric Andre Announce Get Ship Faced Lineup Photo
TruTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS & Eric Andre Announce 'Get Ship Faced' Lineup

The truTV Impractical Jokers – Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray – and Eric Andre will each perform three identical shows in Norwegian Pearl's Stardust Theater, with tickets to both events guaranteed to all Ship Faced Cruisers (seat selection will be immediately available to guests when they book a cabin).

4
Travis Japan Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album Road to A Photo
Travis Japan Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album 'Road to A'

Over the last ten years, Travis Japan has built a global fanbase for themselves through their immense talent and skills. Members of the group: Chaka, Umi, Shime, Noel, Shizu, Genta, and Machu have all dedicated themselves to their craft as they continuously strive to improve themselves as individuals and as a group.

More Hot Stories For You

GRAMMY-Winning Engineer Marc Whitmore Announces 'mirages' LPGRAMMY-Winning Engineer Marc Whitmore Announces 'mirages' LP
Zach Bryan Wraps Up His Most Successful Year to DateZach Bryan Wraps Up His Most Successful Year to Date
The Flenser & Friends Announce 'Your Voice Is Not Enough' Tribute to LowThe Flenser & Friends Announce 'Your Voice Is Not Enough' Tribute to Low
Annabel Gutherz Reveals Her New Single 'Eclipse'Annabel Gutherz Reveals Her New Single 'Eclipse'

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
HADESTOWN
WICKED