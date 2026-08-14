WRITER'S BLOCK 20th Anniversary Tour to Bring Peter Bjorn and John to U.S.

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Peter Bjorn and John are set to mark 20 years since the release of WRITER'S BLOCK with an anniversary tour that will bring the Swedish indie-pop trio to Mexico and the United States this fall. The album, which included the single YOUNG FOLKS, became one of the defining indie-pop records of the 2000s and helped propel the band to international recognition.

Released August 14, 2006, Writer's Block earned widespread critical acclaim, including Pitchfork's coveted Best New Music designation, while The Guardian called the album 'a delight, from start to finish.' At its center was 'Young Folks,' featuring Victoria Bergsman, whose unmistakable whistled melody became one of the era's defining sounds and has remained a fixture of film, television, advertising and popular culture ever since.

The album's reach extended well beyond the indie world. Kanye West rapped over 'Young Folks' for his 2007 mixtape Can't Tell Me Nothing; Drake sampled 'Let's Call It Off' for his own track of the same name; and Azealia Banks later rapped over 'The Chills,' transforming it into 'The Chill$.' 'Young Folks' also became part of the soundtrack to the era through appearances in Gossip Girl and How I Met Your Mother, while its instantly recognizable whistle continues to introduce the song to new generations of listeners.

Following Peter Bjorn and John's celebrated return to North American stages in 2025 after a six-year absence, the trio will return this October for a deeper celebration of the album's 20th anniversary. The upcoming shows will feature Writer's Block favorites alongside songs from across the band's acclaimed catalog, with Josh Rouse joining as special guest on all U.S. dates.

Tour Dates

Oct. 10 – Querétaro, MX – Cerveceria Hercules (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 11 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric*

Oct. 16 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios*

Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage*

Oct. 24 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham*

Oct. 25 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey*

*with Josh Rouse

WRITER'S BLOCK received widespread critical acclaim upon release, including a Best New Music designation from Pitchfork and praise from The Guardian, which called the record a delight from start to finish. The upcoming tour will feature songs from the album alongside other selections from the band's catalog.

Photo Credit: Johan Bergmark



Photo Credit: Johan Bergmark

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