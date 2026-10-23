WORLD ALONE by Tony Iommi to Premiere in Gibson App

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A new track from Tony Iommi, titled WORLD ALONE, has become available through the Gibson app, according to a release distributed by Prime PR Group.

Gibson is celebrating the global release of 'World Alone,' the brand-new single from guitarist Tony Iommi, with an exclusive premiere inside the Gibson App. Available now in sync with the track's worldwide release via BMG, the lesson experience invites players to learn Tony Iommi's 'World Alone' through exclusive in-app arrangements, with multiple difficulty levels that make the song accessible for players at every stage of their guitar journey.

The Gibson App release of 'World Alone' offers players an inside path into one of rock's most iconic guitar voices, bringing the riffs and feel of Tony Iommi's signature style to guitarists around the world. Designed for players across a range of skill levels, the lesson features specially created arrangements that allow fans to explore the song's unmistakable riffs, dark tones, and driving heavy rock energy at their own pace.

Tony Iommi helped define the sound and vocabulary of heavy metal as the founding guitarist and primary composer of Black Sabbath. With 'World Alone,' Iommi returns with a new track featuring flying guitar riffs, solos, a driving rhythm section, and the vocals of Norwegian singer Jorn Lande.

'World Alone' is the first single from Iommi's forthcoming album, From The Dark, due for release on October 23, 2026 via BMG. Marking Tony Iommi's first solo album in 21 years, the record features Iommi alongside Jorn Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin, and drummer Karl Brazil, and was co-produced by Iommi and longtime creative partner Mike Exeter.

Tony Iommi says of the album, 'It's an album we've really enjoyed making. We're not trying to prove anything; it's a great album, it rocks!'

Tony Iommi's From The Dark can be pre-ordered here.

The lesson gives newer players a clear entry point while allowing more advanced guitarists to dig deeper into the song's riffs, phrasing, and musical details. The arrangements were created specifically for the Gibson App to help players build confidence, technique and musicality while connecting with the new single in real time.

The premiere is tied to Gibson App's broader mission of connecting players with the songs, artists, and techniques that shape guitar culture through interactive lessons, song-based experiences, structured practice paths, and technique guidance. The 'World Alone' lesson joins the app's growing library of song-based lessons and artist-inspired content.

As a special offer, customers who purchase any Gibson, Epiphone, or Kramer guitar, or a MESA/Boogie amplifier on Gibson.com or at the Gibson Garage Nashville will receive three months of Gibson App Premium at no cost. The Gibson App works with any guitar and is designed for every skill level.

About Gibson

Gibson, the guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of craftsmanship, music partnerships, and product evolution. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, as well as Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, KRK, and Maestro.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin







Photo Credit: Ross Halfin

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