DIE SPITZ to Bring Punk Energy to Boulder Theater

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DIE SPITZ will perform at Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28 at 10am MT via Tixr. The show features general admission tickets with limited seating available and is all ages (under 16 with an adult).

The Austin quartet — Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe De St. Aubin, Eleanor Livingston and Kate Halter — tour behind their debut album, Something to Consume, due Sept 12 via Third Man Records. The record finds the band pushing back against what they describe as inescapable consumption. 'There's a political side to it, but addiction and love can also be all-consuming,' Livingston says. The foursome trade off instruments, swapping songwriting and vocal duties throughout the album.

All four members are Austin natives and are 22 years old. Schrobilgen and Livingston met in preschool, later befriending Halter in middle school, and brought De St. Aubin into their circle when they formed the band in 2022. Halter learned to play bass in order to start the band.

The group settled on the name Die Spitz over a 'brown bag of Fireball,' opting for the feminine German definite article in place of the English. 'It reminds me of the Grim Reaper spitting,' Livingston jokes. At their first live shows, they paired originals with covers from influences including Black Sabbath, Pixies, Mudhoney, PJ Harvey, and Nirvana. On the song 'Pop Punk Anthem,' Schrobilgen says, 'It may sound like a love song at first, but when the beat kicks in it's the obsession that takes over. The words 'you're a part of me' sound loving but it can be an insane emotion and privilege over someone else's life.'

The members of Die Spitz have also intermittently been roommates and still live near each other. 'We call it sitcom life,' Livingston laughs. The band has become known for its live shows, which have included dueling cartwheels, Halter playing bass mid-crowdsurf, Schrobilgen unleashing a growling bark, and Livingston climbing onto the venue's bar or into the rafters. The band has opened for acts including OFF!, Amyl and the Sniffers, Viagra Boys, and Sleater-Kinney.

On the song 'Throw Yourself to the Sword,' which Livingston sees as a reminder to let go of insecurities, she says, 'Be the bad bitch you are amongst the mundane and use your voice as a young person. Don't let these old fools tell you you can't do anything.'

Something to Consume also includes the tracks 'RIDING WITH MY GIRLS' and 'Go Get Dressed,' and was produced by Studio 4's Will Yip. 'Some people aren't interested in being political activists via music, but it weighs on me heavily and I feel misaligned with my calling if I don't,' De St. Aubin says. 'The four of us are free spirits with multiple interests, and there's no limit or power dynamic that can derail us.'

The song 'Voir Dire' airs frustrations with American globalism. 'Unless we're part of the few in power, we'll someday be victimized and regret that we didn't act now,' De St. Aubin adds. 'America brings war on marginalized people in our own country and other lands, and being complacent will not be comfortable forever.' Another track, 'Punishers,' explores the frustration of a relationship that isn't working despite best intentions. On the band's origins, Halter says, 'It was a joke that went too far. We never thought it was going to be a real thing.'

The album spans 11 tracks. 'We depend on our freedom—freedom to do what we want, present the ideas we want, make the music we want,' Livingston says. 'Whether it's based in metal or something soft, no matter which of us wrote the song, we all contribute and work together. As a person, I don't have a strong ego or voice, but within this band each one of us is capable of so much more.'

Event Details

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Boulder Theater

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, August 28 at 10am MT via Tixr

General Admission Tickets (limited seating available)

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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