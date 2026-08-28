WOLVES OF GLENDALE Release GO TO THE WOODS LP, Tour to Launch September 2

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Wolves of Glendale have officially released their sophomore album, Go to the Woods, out today, along with a music video for 'Like Father, Like Son.' To celebrate, the Los Angeles comedy-rock trio will perform a free show and signing today at 6pm at Licorice Pizza.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer John Spiker (Tenacious D, John Carpenter, Slash) at his Double JJ Ranch studio in California's Sierra Nevada, the album finds the Los Angeles comedy rock trio, Ethan Edenburg (guitar), Eric Jackowitz (drums), and Tom McGovern (keys, guitar), embracing an even bigger, bolder vision. After spending six months off social media writing roughly 40 new songs, the band headed to the mountains for ten days of recording, ultimately whittling the material down to fifteen tracks that pair world-class musicianship and sharp songcraft with the wonderfully ridiculous storytelling that has become their trademark.

Across Go to the Woods, Wolves of Glendale turn everything from absurd everyday scenarios to horror-movie-inspired chaos into sharply written, wildly entertaining rock songs. While their 2024 self-titled debut leaned into a synth-heavy, '80s-inspired sound, the new album finds the trio leaning into their teenage rock fantasies and shared love of The Killers, Foo Fighters, and Blink-182 with a more guitar-forward sound. The result is a collection that proves the band is deadly serious about being silly, melding legitimate musical chops, close harmonies, cinematic storytelling, and acute social observations with the kind of left turns that keep listeners guessing.

First single and album opener 'Reptile Guy' aptly introduces Go to the Woods' nuanced, layered charms, its Weezer-esque sonics framing a tale with a fresh take on Wolves of Glendale's time-honored lyrical left turns. Follow-up 'My Uncle Got a Hot Tub' contrasts with its breezy Dire Straits/Jerry Rafferty vibes, epitomizing the comedically skewed storytelling that traces back to early Wolves fan faves like 'The Gym' and 'Olivia': seemingly innocent stories jarred by unexpected shifts until every character is either dead and/or a killer.

Other Go To The Woods tracks like 'Donkey Kong is My Therapist,' 'The History of Popcorn,' and 'I Finished a Book' show a band steeped in the styles of Flight of the Conchords, Adam Sandler, The Lonely Island, and Weird Al Yankovic.

Since forming in Glendale in 2022, Wolves of Glendale have built a devoted following by proving that comedy music can be both genuinely hilarious and genuinely great. All three members are multi-instrumentalists, singers, producers, and actors/directors/screenwriters, talents that converge in the band's tightly constructed songs and cinematic videos. They've shared stages with Tenacious D, Fred Armisen, and David Cross, performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, SXSW, and Netflix Is A Joke Festival, sold out headline shows, and were named among Billboard's 'Top Musical Comedians.'

Most recently, Deadline singled out Wolves of Glendale among the eye-catching names emerging from Saturday Night Live's 2026 new-talent auditions. This fall, they'll bring Go to the Woods to audiences across North America on an extensive headline tour, where the band's improvisational, interactive live show blurs the line between a great rock concert and a great comedy show.

Wolves of Glendale on Tour

9.2 — Minneapolis, MN — Green Room

9.3 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

9.4 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

9.5 — Detroit, MI — Magic Bag

9.7 — Toronto, ON — Adelaide Hall

9.9 — Montréal, QC — Bar Le Ritz PDB

9.10 — Boston, MA — Middle East Downstairs

9.11 — New York, NY — Racket

9.12 — Washington, DC — Black Cat

9.15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Bottlerocket Social Hall

9.16 — Columbus, OH — Ace of Cups

10.8 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios

10.10 — Vancouver, BC — Fortune Sound Club

10.11 — Seattle, WA — Nectar Lounge

10.13 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill

11.14 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

11.15 — Orlando, FL — Vans Warped Tour

Tickets and information: wolvesofglendale.com

Photo Credit: Mandee Johnson



Photo Credit: Mandee Johnson

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