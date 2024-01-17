WINTER Shares New Single 'the Lonely Girl'

Winter shares her new single “the lonely girl,” incorporating elements of spoken word and trip hop into her singular brand of smoldering shoegaze.

“This was the first song I wrote after releasing What Kind of Blue Are You?, and I was feeling a bit stuck at the time. I took a songwriting class with Phil Elverum and the task was to write a song with two sharply juxtaposed sections,” she shares, “The lyrics are written as if I'm observing my teenage self, watching someone go through her parents divorce, and reliving that feeling of my reality shattering. This song is a release of that pain I felt.”

Watch the sepia toned music video HERE, which perfectly captures the longing in the refrain “all I wanted was for her wishes to come true,” and read Winter's Origins feature at Consequence HERE, where she details the influences behind the track.

The single is her first new music since the release of her 2022 album What Kind of Blue Are You?, which featured SASAMI and Hatchie. In 2023, she released a collection of remixes taken from the album, featuring Water From Your Eyes, Avey Tare, Day Wave and Dream, Ivory, and toured with Tanukichan, Codeine, and Geese. This April Winter will support Drop Nineteens on their West Coast dates.

Tour Dates

April 24th - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

April 25th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

*supporting Drop Nineteens

Photo by Jaxon Whittington