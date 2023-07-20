WINDSER Soundtracks New Amazon Podcast 'ACADEMY'

Academy will be available July 20 exclusively and ad-free on Amazon Music and Wondery+.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Windser has today released his original track “Beyond,” the theme song of Wondery and AT WILL MEDIA’S new limited series podcast, Academy. Academy is a coming-of-age audio drama about the overly ambitious student body of one of the most prestigious boarding schools in America, a secret society brewing chaos and power struggles on campus, and romantic entanglements that threaten to destroy everything.

Starring Myha'la Herrold (Industry, Black Mirror) and Benjamin Norris (Never Have I Ever, Superstore), and a star-studded ensemble cast, Academy will be available July 20 exclusively and ad-free on Amazon Music and Wondery+.

The audio series features prestige-level sound design and score, as well as an Amazon Original theme song “Belong” from Windser, an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch. 

2023 has been an exciting year for the brimming indie-rock artist, who recently released his wistful single “Get Lost,” shared his acoustic EP Panaramic Sessions, and will perform at Lollapalooza this August where he will share the stage with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G, The Red Hot Chilly Peppers, and a tour this fall with The Happy Fits. Full list of tour dates below. 

Windser’s music brims with the complex magic that comes from digging into one’s own experiences. The new single follows an extremely rewarding 2022 — one that saw a collaboration with Macklemore on “Maniac,” which was the #2 most added track at Top 40 the week after its release and saw praise from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Wonderland, MXDWN, and more, performances across the country on massive stages from Fenway Park to Bank of California Stadium, a taped performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the release of his debut EP Where The Redwoods Meet the Sea. 

Windser Tour Dates:

August 4 - Chicago, IL - Schuabs Tavern* 

August 5 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza 

September 19 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center* 

September 20 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*

September 22 - Portland, ME - State Theatre*

September 23 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall*

September 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*

September 26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27*

September 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

September 29 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

September 30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*

October 1 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

October 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall*

October 4 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

October 14 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre*

October 15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater* 

October 17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater* 

October 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave*

October 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s* 

October 21 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall*

October 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland*

October 24 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*

October 25 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen* 

Oct 26  - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

Oct 29 - Philadelphia PA, @ Milk Boy

*w/ The Happy Fits

Listen here:






