WIMS Share New Album CAN'T LOSE & '57 Seconds' Video

Today WIMS unveil their new album CAN'T LOSE. Across these fourteen sonically massive and desperately felt tracks, the duo of Josh Evensen (vocals/guitar/bass/keys) and Matt Olsson (drums/vocals) invite you into a world of spectacular failures and uncertain victories.

With this album, WIMS also share the triumphantly cinematic video for "57 seconds", the final entry in a series of three, each grander than the last, that began with the album announcement in August. In "57 Seconds" a violent kidnapping turns lynchian stage play, the mysterious captor (played by Charlie Kevin) so deeply moved by the performance that he disappears in a supernatural wash of light, ascending to heaven as if raptured or, perhaps, vaporized in a flash by the arresting power of song. The towering drama and expansive scarcity of "57 Seconds" offer a microcosm of the CAN'T LOSE universe - a place of small feelings gone large and large feelings gone small.

"57 Seconds" was preceded by the non-stop high energy wipeout of "ultimategoodnight" and the urgently existential rager "past the brakelights". While "ultimategoodnight" gazed about the house party in a glassy-eyed panic, "brakelights" blasted out of town with a contribution to that most-Jersey of canons: fist-pumping anthems with ripping guitar solos about blasting down the highway and being irretrievably gone. Elsewhere CAN'T LOSE continues to teeter recklessly between the highest of highs and the lowest of lows: "Sick At Heart" might be the closest WIMS have ever come to singalong stadium rock, while "Bury Me" is situated in the darkest possible reaches of the 'love song' genre. "Gucci Cigarette" is wryly hopeless, while "Nothing Lasts, Forever" is just irredeemably hopeless.

An apocalyptic air permeates the world of WIMS; strange and surreal and rich with failure. CAN'T LOSE waxes rye and frantic, desperate and disinterested, feelings evoked by an image of time travel here and there, an errant musing on the transitory nature of something, perhaps life or love or - who can remember? Who needs to? Who cares? And beneath it all, a phantom grief; a great forgotten feeling.

That same fever of jubilant impermanence could be felt in every aspect of the record's creation, with Evensen clawing his way to 14 completely new pieces in the space of 3 months - no more than a year after the band's 2019 album Never Unhappy.

At the foundation of WIMS is the friendship of Josh Evensen and drummer Matt Olsson.

A shared sense of humor and creative destiny that drives them toward work that is at once crushing and, at a fundamental level, playful. Crafting CAN'T LOSE brought them closer than ever and, ever-perfectly in tune with the moment. Olsson knew when they were ready and said that this was it - that they had to go for it - they couldn't stop now - and the pair went straight to finishing tracking in less than 2 weeks at North End Studios.

Olsson engineered and produced for Evensen during the guitar and vocal sessions, intimate and intense and punctuated by ridiculous tangents that somehow resulted in the drawing out of that deep intensity you can hear embedded into every note of CAN'T LOSE. But, perhaps all of this heavy talk about gravitas, focus, and the blood, sweat and whatever else just obscures the members' most deeply-held trait - they just want to have a good time.

