WILLOW Shares 'hover like a GODDESS' Single & Announces New Album

WILLOW announced her new album's title COPINGMECHANISM. The album will be released on September 23rd and fans can pre-save and pre-order the album here. She has also released her new song, "hover like a GODDESS," along with a visualizer directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe.

This past weekend, during her set at Lollapalooza, WILLOW performed some of the songs from her forthcoming album including for the first time- "hover like a GODDESS." "Every woman deserves to be worshiped," says WILLOW of the new track. "This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all."

"hover like a GODDESS" was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021's explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING. Fans can pre-save today and pre-order the album on CD and cassette via. Earlier this month she released the first taste of with the single, " it's my fault."

"WILLOW's gearing up to release her next album," said Stereogum, "and it's taking her in the direction of harder rock. She's no stranger to heavy music, but that darkness is allowing WILLOW to explore other sides of herself as well."

She has also been nominated for 2 MTV Video Music Awards where she'll face herself in the Alternative Category, scoring nominations for her single "G R O W" with Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl" featuring WILLOW. WILLOW's 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, showcased her pop-punk sound and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more.

Since its release, l.i.f.E has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for "Best New Alternative Artist" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album features the platinum-certified single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date.

"Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence."

Watch the official visualizer here:

WILLOW Tour Dates

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 - Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

9/22 - Firefly Festival, Dover, DE

9/24 - iHeart Festival, Las Vegas, NV

* with Machine Gun Kelly