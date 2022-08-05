Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WILLOW Shares 'hover like a GODDESS' Single & Announces New Album

WILLOW Shares 'hover like a GODDESS' Single & Announces New Album

The album will be released on September 23rd.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

WILLOW announced her new album's title COPINGMECHANISM. The album will be released on September 23rd and fans can pre-save and pre-order the album here. She has also released her new song, "hover like a GODDESS," along with a visualizer directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe.

This past weekend, during her set at Lollapalooza, WILLOW performed some of the songs from her forthcoming album including for the first time- "hover like a GODDESS." "Every woman deserves to be worshiped," says WILLOW of the new track. "This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all."

"hover like a GODDESS" was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021's explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING. Fans can pre-save today and pre-order the album on CD and cassette via. Earlier this month she released the first taste of with the single, " it's my fault."

"WILLOW's gearing up to release her next album," said Stereogum, "and it's taking her in the direction of harder rock. She's no stranger to heavy music, but that darkness is allowing WILLOW to explore other sides of herself as well."

She has also been nominated for 2 MTV Video Music Awards where she'll face herself in the Alternative Category, scoring nominations for her single "G R O W" with Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl" featuring WILLOW. WILLOW's 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, showcased her pop-punk sound and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more.

Since its release, l.i.f.E has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for "Best New Alternative Artist" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album features the platinum-certified single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date.

"Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence."

Watch the official visualizer here:

WILLOW Tour Dates

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 - Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

9/22 - Firefly Festival, Dover, DE

9/24 - iHeart Festival, Las Vegas, NV

* with Machine Gun Kelly




From This Author - Michael Major


DYLYN Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'The Sixty90s'
August 5, 2022

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n’ roll energy with brilliant pop hooks. The alt-rock power force is excited to release her debut full length LP soon, The Sixty90s, an homage to the grit of the 90s and the warmth of the 60s.
Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single 'Girl Code'
August 5, 2022

Celebrated 19-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli unveiled her ethereal, guitar-driven single “Girl Code.” Written by Cartelli shortly after moving to New York City, the song illustrates the night she met her current boyfriend. Produced by Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, James Bay), the track is out now on all streaming platforms.
Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Local God'
August 5, 2022

“Local God” follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup” and “Viva Las Vengeance,” off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.
VIDEO: discovery+ Debuts THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS Docuseries Trailer
August 5, 2022

Watch the video trailer for the new four-part series, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS, which offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess Diana's death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.
Alain Zane Share New Single 'Kite'
August 5, 2022

Alain Zane, the Los Angeles duo consisting of singer, multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert and producer/ multi-instrumentalist Ethan Browne, shared the new single “Kite” from their debut album Right Before Your Eyes. Reimagined by Browne, Right Before Your Eyes is sleek and groove-driven, mixing the R&B and funk of Roy Ayers and Grover Washington.