WILLOW Announces 2021 lifE Tour & Touring with Billie Eilish in 2022

Today, WILLOW has announced her 2021 headlining fall tour. The lifE Tour kicks off at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA on September 14th. Highlights include The Fonda in Los Angeles, CA on September 26th, Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL on October 3rd, and Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on October 11th. All dates and ticket links below.

Earlier this week, WILLOW released a performance video of her track, "Lipstick," from her recently released new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING (MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation). It follows the official music video for her explosive single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," which was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award last week in the "Best Alternative" category.

WILLOW has also announced 2022 U.S. tour dates supporting Billie Eilish. Highlights include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 18 and 19th and The Forum in Los Angeles on April 8th. WILLOW will also play Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 17th.

lately I feel EVERYTHING features Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Wack, Cherry Glazer and Ayla Tesler-Mabe. "lately I feel EVERYTHING is a musical expression of trying to perceive both joy and pain through an equally compassionate and playful lens," says WILLOW. Of the 11 tracks on the album, WILLOW had previously released singles, "Lipstick," pop punk anthem, "Grow" and the explosive "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker." In the time since its release, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker" has amassed 145 million streams globally and became WILLOW's first Hot 100 entry. The song, currently #12 on the Alternative Chart.

All songs on lately I feel EVERYTHING, were written by WILLOW with production and co-writing on select tracks from her longtime collaborator Tyler Cole. The album was recorded in Los Angeles at Conway Studios with additional drums by Matt Chamberlain. WILLOW plays guitar throughout.

At only 20 years old, WILLOW has spent half her life in the music industry. With lately I feel EVERYTHING, a decade of growth both in the industry and as a young woman come to a head. Her album is a love letter to that constant evolution. She began working on the record in 2020, during the pandemic. With all the extra time on her hands at home, she began recording demos that she would later re-record when she felt like she could safely enter a studio. It was a new process for her, born out of caution, but it helped her capture the rawness of her new sound. On the forthcoming record, WILLOW channels the pop-punk and emo heroes she adored as a teenager, like Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. "I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music," she says.

"t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker" was originally unveiled via Beats1's Zane Lowe as a New Music Daily and has since garnered both critical praise and commercial success. "Smith's song doesn't so much make the case for Black women in pop-punk as much as it serves as a reminder that we've always been here," said Jezebel. "It's a pop-punk banger for the ages." WILLOW recently performed the single on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Watch here.

TOUR DATES

Sept 14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA | TICKETS

Sept 17 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Sept 18 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA | TICKETS

Sept 19 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA | TICKETS

Sept 21 - The Showbox at Market - Seattle, WA | TICKETS

Sept 22 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR | TICKETS

Sept 23 - McDonald Theatre - Eugene, OR | TICKETS

Sept 26 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA | TICKETS

Sept 29 - Trees - Dallas, TX | TICKETS

Sept 30 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX | TICKETS

Oct 03 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL | TICKETS

Oct 04 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI | TICKETS

Oct 06 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA | TICKETS

Oct 11 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY | TICKETS

Oct 12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA | TICKETS

Oct 13 - Royale - Boston, MA | TICKETS

Oct 16 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD | TICKETS

Oct 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC | TICKETS

Oct 19 - Centerstage - Atlanta, GA | TICKETS

Feb 03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

Feb 05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

Feb 06 - Spectrum Music Center - Charlotte, NC*

Feb 08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 09 - Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.*

Feb 10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University of PA*

Feb 12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY*

Feb 13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

Feb 15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC CANADA*

Feb 16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON CANADA*

Feb 18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

Feb 22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ*

April 08 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA*

*Supporting Billie Eilish